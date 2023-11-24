HERE WE GO AGAIN: WHO Requests Information From China About “New Virus” in Circulation

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has requested information from China regarding the increase in cases of respiratory diseases and clusters of pneumonia among children.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an unexplained pneumonia-like sickness is reportedly swiftly spreading through schools in China, leading to a surge of hospitalizations of children.

According to the WHO, the authorities of China’s National Health Commission reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in the country on November 13.

On Tuesday, media outlets and the Emerging Diseases Monitoring Program of the International Society for Infectious Diseases “reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China.”

The WHO states that it is “unclear” whether the two events are related and has requested additional epidemiological and clinical information and “laboratory results” from children with respiratory diseases.

In a note sent to China, the WHO shared, “Since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in flu-like illnesses compared to the same period in the past 3 years.”

While urging the reinforcement of respiratory disease surveillance, the WHO told the Chinese, “Authorities have emphasized the need for improved disease surveillance in health facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the health system’s capacity to manage patients.”

Chinese authorities attributed the increase in respiratory disease cases to the end of restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19 and the circulation of known pathogens.