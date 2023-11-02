Tucker Carlson Makes Surprise Visit to Julian Assange in Prison

Tucker Carlson shared on X this morning that he’s visiting Wiki Leaks founder Julian Assange at the HM Prison Belmarsh in London.

Tucker’s visit comes as Assange is facing extradition to the United States to stand trial for “charges of receiving, possessing and communicating classified information to the public under the Espionage Act.”

Carlson posted a photo of himself outside Belmarsh prison with the caption “Visiting Julian Assange at Belmarsh Prison this morning.”

U.S. prosecutors are alleging Assange illegally assisted former U.S. Army intel analyst Chelsea Manning to steal thousands of classified military files and cables that were published on WikiLeaks in 2010.

Within those classified files were details that exposed U.S. war crimes in Iraq and previous undisclosed intel regarding the U.S. government spying on its citizens.

In total Assange faces up to 17 charges that carry a combined sentence of 175 years in prison or more.

In recent months, the Australian Government has reached out to the Biden Admin to drop charges against Assange who is an Australian National.

The Biden administration has however disregarded the Australian government’s pleas but has instead been secretly investigating Assange.

