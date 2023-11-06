Trump Vows to ‘Prevent World War III,’ Says ‘Millions of People’ Would Still Be Alive ‘if Election Wasn’t Rigged’

Former President Donald Trump told the crowd at the Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit on Saturday that he is the only candidate who will prevent World War III.

Many of Trump’s opponents, in both parties, have appeared anxious to involve the US in another war in the Middle East.

During his speech, Trump said that “millions of people” would still be alive if the 2020 election “wasn’t rigged.”

“And when you think of it, how important elections are, you’s have millions of people alive right now,” Trump asserted. “If the election wasn’t rigged, they’d be alive. Ukraine, Israel, The attack would have never been made. All these people would be alive.”

“I make you this promise as your president and nobody else can say it: I will restore peace through strength,” Trump said. “And yes, I am the only one that will prevent World War 3 — because we are very close to World War 3.”

Trump promise he will prevent WWIII pic.twitter.com/b0I39PrOR5 — WealthBuilderTribe (@Quest_4_Reality) November 4, 2023

Trump has consistently warned about how close we are getting to World War III.

While speaking in Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last month, the former president said, “We are closer to World War III than we’ve ever been.”

He also added during that event that he is “the only one that will prevent World War III.”

“That won’t be a war with army tanks going back and forth, too,” Trump said. “That will be a war with weaponry the likes of which this world has never seen before … I know it. I know it better than anybody.”

According to a new CBS News poll, most Americans think Trump will be better at keeping the US out of war than Biden.

The Hill reports: