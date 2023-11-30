Trump Says He’s ‘Honored’ to Have Black Lives Matter Leader’s Endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has responded to Black Lives Matter Rhode Island leader Mark Fisher saying that he has endorsed him because the “Democratic Party is not for us.”

Fisher appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday to discuss why he has chosen to support Trump over President Joe Biden.

NEW: Black Lives Matter Rhode Island co-founder Mark Fisher is supporting Donald Trump for the 2024 election because Democrats are “not for us.” Didn’t see that one coming “We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone… pic.twitter.com/6IBso13lQk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 28, 2023

“This is my favorite story of the day because it identifies what I have seen in the barbershop. All the brothers, for some reason right now are turning tides right now. I just wonder what is the big reason?” Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones asked.

Fisher replied, “I think personally it’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy. We are not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone is for us and when someone is not. It’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us. Their policies actually strike at the heart of the black family and nuclear family.”

“A lot of people are misinformed,” Fisher continued. “They don’t understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history. But, if they do that and it’s going to take, you know, leaders, educating leaders to get the word out there. I think it will happen on its own. It will be organic because personally, I love the man. How could you as like a real man, how could you not relate to someone like that?”

Trump responded to Fisher’s interview in a post on Truth Social Wednesday.

“Spoke with Mark Fisher yesterday, a great guy, very honored to have his and BLM’s support,” Trump wrote. “I have done more for Black people than any other President (Lincoln?), including 10 year funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, where they had none, Opportunity Zones, Criminal Justice Reform, and much more. Thank you to Mark!”

The national umbrella Black Lives Matter organization has not endorsed Trump.