Trump Attorney Alina Habba Goes Off on Soros-Backed Letitia James and Judge Engoron in Bogus Trial: “I Was Yelled At and I’ve Had a Judge Who Is Unhinged Slamming a Table… I Won’t Tolerate It” (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, former President Donald Trump appeared to defend himself against allegations of financial misrepresentation brought forward by Soros-backed New York Attorney General Letitia James. The courtroom witnessed tense proceedings, with Judge Arthur Engoron frequently intervening to keep the hearing on course.

Engoron is very upset that President Trump is able to speak freely during his trial.

Insider accounts suggest that Engoron repeatedly attacked President Trump for his long-winded answers to questions about his highly successful international business.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is hoping to pilfer $250 million from the Trump family for her ridiculous claims that the Trump organization was overvaluing their assets. The court has failed to prove this during the show trial.

Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, did not mince words in her address to the media.

“I’m not here to hear what he has to say that was what rang true, loud, and could not have been more honest coming from the judge who had already predetermined that my client committed fraud before we even walked into this courtroom,” said Habba.

During her speech, Habba slammed Letitia James for their witch hunt against Trump.

“I’m not here to hear what he has to say. Then why exactly am I being paid as an attorney? And why exactly are taxpayer dollars being used in this courtroom? The answer is very clear. Because Miss James wants to stand right here like she did this morning and call my client a liar, call the company fraudulent, and make a name for herself.”

“She said this morning that the numbers don’t lie, and they won’t lie in this case. Well, Miss James, I have a message for you. The numbers didn’t lie when you ran for governor, and that’s why you dropped out. And the numbers don’t lie when President Trump runs for office in 2024 and those numbers are loud and clear.”

Habba emphasized that every American citizen has the right to a fair defense and a voice in the courtroom, stressing the importance of preventing corruption and ensuring that attorneys can protect their clients’ interests without restriction.

“This country is falling apart. And if we don’t stop corruption in courtrooms where attorneys are gagged, where attorneys are not allowed to say what they need to say to protect their clients’ interests, it doesn’t matter what your politics are.”

“Everyone has a right in this country to get up and put a defense.I don’t care who you are. You have a right to hire a lawyer who can put objections on the record. You have a right to hire a lawyer who can stand up and say something when they see something wrong.”

Habba further criticized Judge Engoron’s conduct, stating that she was yelled at and witnessed him slamming a table. Expressing her intolerance for such behavior, she called for a restoration of respect and fairness in the judicial system.

“I was told to sit down today. I was yelled at. And I’ve had a judge who is unhinged slamming a table. Let me be very clear. I don’t tolerate that in my life. I’m not going to tolerate it here. And you know what? You shouldn’t either because not every American citizen gets a camera and a microphone. And what I’m seeing is such a demise of American judicial system and democracy.”

Habba also accused Attorney General James of harboring political biases and being supported by George Soros, a far-left financier. She argued that James rushed to judgment without understanding the accomplishments and expertise of Donald Trump, including his impact on New York City’s skyline and his success in the real estate industry.

“Miss James came out this morning and said that she knew Mr. Trump, and she always calls him Mr. Trump because it killed her that he was the president. But the 45th president of this country, one of the best presidents we’ve had, has built a great company. It’s worth a ton more than that statement of financial condition. And she doesn’t know how to get out of it because her politics won’t allow her.

“She calls him a bully. She says he’s going to bring out racial slurs.He’s going to say things today and taunt her. Well, Miss James, you taunted him. Before you came into office, before you saw one record, one statement of financial condition, you taunted him.”

“You said his administration was too male and too pale. Those are her words. She said that she and Michael Cohen were going to be his biggest nightmare.”

Habba just gave corrupt Letitia James and her star witness, along with far-left district attorneys and attorney generals, bad news.

“Well, I have some news for you, Miss James. Michael Cohen folded, lied, and crumbled. Your star witness, along with all the DAs and corrupt AGs, need to be paying attention to what happens when you let us take the stand, when you let my client speak the truth.”

“And the judge can tell me to sit down, and he can try and shorten my client’s testimony, but it is loud and clear they’ve got nothing. They’ve got nothing but their politics.”

“She’s got nothing but her Soros backing, which we discovered recently, and I am sick and tired of seeing it. Pay attention, America. Pay attention.”

President Trump is worth a lot more, and she wasn’t ready for it. She doesn’t understand it. And before she rushed to judgment, she should have thought about attacking somebody with over 50 years of real estate expertise who changed single-handedly the skyline of New York City. She picked the wrong person, and her politics will fail for it.”

Responding to a reporter’s query about the judge’s negative inference from Trump’s longer answers, Habba alleged that Judge Engoron had issues with facts that didn’t align with his desired narrative. She claimed that the judge had predetermined the outcome of the case and was attempting to silence Trump’s explanations.

Regarding President Trump’s decision to plead the Fifth Amendment previously, Habba explained that it was a strategic move made during a special proceeding. She asserted that the decision to fight the case on its merits was based on the belief that there was no substantial evidence against Trump.

