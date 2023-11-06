TRUMP TURNS TABLES ON KANGAROO COURT: Judge Engoron Threatens to Toss President Trump from Courtroom for Delivering “Speeches” During Show Trial

Judge Arthur Engoron

President Trump took the stand today in his Lawfare trial by Stalinist AG Letitia James in New York City.

Wacky Judge Arthur Engoron lectured President Trump for delivering speeches during questioning.

Engoron is very upset that President Trump is able to freely speak during his trial.

According to reports, Engoron repeatedly attacked President Trump for his long-winded answers to questions about his highly successful international business. New York Attorney General Letitia James is hoping to pilfer $250 million from the Trump family for her ridiculous claims that the Trump organization was overvaluing their assets. The court has failed to prove this during the show trial.

Via Simon Ateba.

For instance, Judge Engoron told Trump, “You can attack me, you can do whatever you want. But answer the question.”

He also told him to simply answer questions and not give speeches, “Please just answer the question, no speeches,” he told Trump.

“That was a yes or no question. Please answer yes or no when you receive such a question,” Judge Engoron again told Trump.

Judge Engoron even told Trump’s attorneys to sit down, just sit down. “We are here to hear him answer questions,” Judge Engoron said.

Trump, however, said, “This is a very, very unfair trial, very. And I hope the public is watching it.”

