Transgender Influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Whose Partnership Tanked Bud Light, Named in Forbes’ ’30 Under 30’ List

Forbes Magazine has named transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on its “30 Under 30 Social Media” list — despite the TikTok star famously tanking the Bud Light brand earlier this year.

Mulvaney was listed at the top of the section celebrating “people, forces and companies shaping the creator economy.”

“The actress and LGBTQ+ activist gained viral fame with her ‘Days of Girlhood’ TikTok series, which documented her gender transition and drew more than 1 billion views,” Mulvaney’s profile on the list began.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Mulvaney told the magazine.

The profile continued, “Mulvaney, who was named a 2023 Forbes Top Creator and raked in an estimated $2 million in earnings last year, found herself at the center of an unexpected political crossfire after Bud Light paid her to post a video featuring a custom beer with her face on the can, sparking a widespread boycott of the brand. Nevertheless, she’s landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC, and she has urged brands to go beyond ‘just inclusive marketing’ to stand up for what’s right.”

Forbes noted that last year Mulvaney sat down with Joe Biden to discuss transgender issues. The activist-influencer said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

“I always want my followers to know it’s because of them that I’m in those rooms,” said Mulvaney, according to Forbes.

After Bud Light provided Mulvaney with a commemorative can to celebrate one year of “girlhood” in March, conservatives immediately began a boycott — one of the most influential political boycotts of all time.

Anheuser-Bush has lost over $27 billion in market value after partnering with Mulvaney.