Transgender Biological Male Arrested for Threatening To Copy Nashville School Shooting

A transgender biological male has been arrested for threatening to do a copycat of the Nashville school shooting.

In March, transgender killer Audrey Hale entered the Covenant School in Nashville and killed three nine‑year‑old children and three adults before being killed by responding police officers.

On November 7, Jason Lee Willie, also known as “Alexia” Willie, was charged with 14 counts of Interstate Communication of a Threat to Injure, all felonies, for threatening to kill school children and rape Christian girls, according to an indictment obtained by the Daily Caller.

In one of the threats, which he sent from Illinois to Virginia, stated, “We’re out here walking into your school, shooting your children, and I’m gonna tell you right now, I’m gonna be one of them and the FBI isn’t gonna stop me, but I’m gonna kill your children out here.”

In addition to bragging about being a pedophile, Willie also threatened to kill a black woman and her child while using racial slurs during a video call on an online platform.

“Well, I guarantee I’ll be in the bathroom raping your Christian daughters, and there ain’t nothing you f-ggots can do about it,” Willie said, according to the indictment.

“I don’t care I’m openly a pedo. I’m openly a pedophile. I literally feel on your girls’ p-ssies. You guys can’t do nothing about us. You can cry. Cry. Put me on national television, I don’t care. I’m transgender, I’m in the bathroom raping your f-cking daughters,” Willie said in another message.

Willie also discussed Hale directly.

“A person in Tennessee walked into one of your schools and shot up a bunch of your Christian daughters, ” Willie said in another message, according to the indictment. “That’s not the last of them if you don’t shut your f-cking mouth.”

Willie’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 16.