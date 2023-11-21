Today: Hearing in Georgia to REVOKE Bail of Harrison Floyd -Former Black Voices for Trump Leader and Co-Defendant in President Trump RICO Case

Last August, Harrison Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, was among those indicted in the Fani Willis RICO case against President Donald Trump. Floyd was accused with three counts: Count 1, the “RICO” count, and Counts 30 and 31, “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings” and “influencing a witness”. Floyd was on the phone during an interview between Trevian Kutti, a co-defendant, and a Fulton County poll-worker that took place at a Cobb County police department at the poll workers request.

Floyd, if you may remember, was the only one of the indicted who was initially denied bail. The Gateway Pundit reported on August 30th that a bond order was finally granted.

Now, Fulton County is attempting to revoke that bond and put Floyd, a Maryland native, Marine, and father, back in jail. A hearing will take place today at 1:30 in Fulton County’s Superior Court with Judge Scott McAfee.

You can read the State’s Motion here and Floyd’s response here.

During a November 3rd in a Motion to Quash Subpoenas, Floyd’s attorneys argued that requested election records were relevant to this case because, “what happens if we show that Trump won?…If Trump won, there are no false statements. The indictment goes away.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office eventually agreed not to quash an amended subpoena for election records, subject to a protective order. There is no decision yet on the motion from Fulton County to quash the subpoena seeking certain election records, however, a response from Fulton is expected in early December.

If you would like to support Floyd, who said he will fight this all the way to Supreme Court, you can donate to his legal fund here.

Harrison Floyd joined Badlands Media‘s Why We Vote podcast last week to discuss the situation he’s been thrust into over an interview in a police station: