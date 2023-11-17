“This Wicked Attack on Democracy Must Be Ended, NOW!” – Trump Responds After Appeals Court AGAIN Shuts Down Crazy Lawless Judge Engoron

A New York Appeals judge on Thursday temporarily lifted NY Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order on Trump.
Appellate judge David Friedman stayed Engoron’s gag order citing Trump’s First Amendment rights.
In late October Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand after he blasted the former president and accused him of violating the gag order with his remarks to the press. He also fined Trump $10,000.
Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ in her lawfare case against President Trump. There are no victims in this fraud case. The New York AG is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York in the future.
This should send a shiver down the spine of every business owner in New York State. If you are on the wrong side politically, the regime will shut you down and take your money!
This is a non-jury trial.
On Thursday evening President Trump responded to this latest judgment against crazy Judge Engoron.
President Trump: Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!). His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace. They are defending the Worst and Least Respected Attorney General in the United States, Letitia James, who is a Worldwide disgrace, as is her illegal Witch Hunt against me. The Radical and Unprecedented actions of Judge Engoron will keep BUSINESSES and JOBS forever out of New York State. I have done NOTHING WRONG, my numbers were low, not high, I have a COMPLETE DISCLAIMER CLAUSE, their Star Witness admitted he lied and made up this Fake case against me, and the the Attorney General used a “Get Trump” platform in order to run for A.G. & Governor (she failed!). This wicked attack on Democracy must be ended, NOW!