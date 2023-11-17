“This Wicked Attack on Democracy Must Be Ended, NOW!” – Trump Responds After Appeals Court AGAIN Shuts Down Crazy Lawless Judge Engoron

A New York Appeals judge on Thursday temporarily lifted NY Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order on Trump.

Appellate judge David Friedman stayed Engoron’s gag order citing Trump’s First Amendment rights.

In late October Judge Engoron put Trump on the witness stand after he blasted the former president and accused him of violating the gag order with his remarks to the press. He also fined Trump $10,000.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ in her lawfare case against President Trump. There are no victims in this fraud case. The New York AG is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York in the future.

This should send a shiver down the spine of every business owner in New York State. If you are on the wrong side politically, the regime will shut you down and take your money!

This is a non-jury trial.

On Thursday evening President Trump responded to this latest judgment against crazy Judge Engoron.