“They Can Actually Sang Birthday to Me!” – Biden Chokes at Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon Ceremony (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday spent his 81st birthday hosting the 76th National Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony on the South Lawn.

The turkeys, named ‘Liberty’ and ‘Bell’ were shipped to DC from Minnesota.

The 2023 National Thanksgiving Turkeys made the journey from Minnesota to Washington, D.C., receiving the five-star treatment befitting turkeys of their stature. The Turkeys were driven in their own personal vehicle and will stay nearby their visit to the White House.#Turkey pic.twitter.com/93BjTBWdiB — Jennie-O (@Jennieo) November 18, 2023

Of course, Joe Biden was nearly 30 minutes late to the turkey pardon.

“These birds have a new appreciation of the word, ‘let freedom ring,'” Mr. Biden said. “I just want you to know it’s difficult turning 60.”

Biden turned 81 today. He’s completely shot.

“They can actually sang birthday me!” Biden said to cheers.

Biden: “They can actually sang birthday to me!” Biden turns 81 today pic.twitter.com/muF9Dz5ad2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 20, 2023

Biden abruptly left the ceremony after only 20 minutes. This is his only public appearance for the day.

