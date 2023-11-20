“They Can Actually Sang Birthday to Me!” – Biden Chokes at Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon Ceremony (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday spent his 81st birthday hosting the 76th National Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony on the South Lawn.

The turkeys, named ‘Liberty’ and ‘Bell’ were shipped to DC from Minnesota.

Of course, Joe Biden was nearly 30 minutes late to the turkey pardon.

“These birds have a new appreciation of the word, ‘let freedom ring,'” Mr. Biden said. “I just want you to know it’s difficult turning 60.”

Biden turned 81 today. He’s completely shot.

“They can actually sang birthday me!” Biden said to cheers.

WATCH:

Biden abruptly left the ceremony after only 20 minutes. This is his only public appearance for the day.

WATCH:

