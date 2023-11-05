Texas Offering $2K Rewards for Reporting Alligator Snapping Turtle Poaching

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has announced that they are doubling the reward for people who report alligator snapping turtle poaching if it leads to a conviction — bringing it up from $1,000 to $2,000.

The reward for helping to protect the threatened species is offered through Texas’ wildlife crime-stoppers program, Operation Game Thief (OGT).

According to the department, “the alligator snapping turtle is a freshwater turtle that resembles a small alligator with a ridged shell. Their range extends from the eastern part of Texas to Florida, and as far north as Ohio. They are listed as a threatened species and harvesting these turtles is illegal in Texas.”

“The high survivorship and long lives of adults makes populations of alligator snapping turtles very sensitive to the removal of even a small number of breeding adults,” said Paul Crump, TPWD Herpetologist. “That is why Texas prohibited collection of this species back in the ’80s and why we need the help of Texans who work and spend time on the rivers in East Texas to reduce poaching. We want to keep this species around to help maintain our healthy rivers and streams.”

The additional reward is being offered thanks to additional funds from the agency’s Conservation License Plate Program.

“The TPWD Conservation License Plate program has raised about $11.6 million in the last 22 years, providing funding directly to benefit fishing, Texas rivers, state parks, big game research and nongame species management,” the department said in a press release. “The sale of nongame wildlife themed license plates such as the horned lizard, monarch butterfly, hummingbird and rattlesnake help conserve wildlife diversity by funding a vast array of projects.”

OGT began in 1981 because of laws passed to help curtail poaching in the state.

“OGT is proud to be part of a concerted effort, along with the TPWD Wildlife Division and the Conservation License Plate Program, to give at-risk species the spotlight they deserve in return for the value they hold to Texas, its citizens and visitors,” said Stormy King, Assistant Commander of Wildlife Enforcement. “With funds provided by this effort, we were recently able to match a $1,000 OGT reward and deliver $2,000 to an anonymous caller who helped convict a turtle poacher. Hopefully, word gets out.”

According to a report from the New York Post, “If you spot an alligator snapping turtle in Texas, the TPWD requests a photo be captured of the turtle and uploaded to the agency’s tracking website.”

To report tips to OGT, please call (800) 792-GAME (4263).