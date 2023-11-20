Tennessee Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Several Women and Girls Found Dead from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Getaway Car

A Tennessee man who went on a killing spree on Saturday was found dead Sunday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police pursued him.

Mavis Christian Jr. was found dead in a getaway car, a Chevy Malibu after he shot himself. On Saturday, he allegedly shot five females, four of them died while one was in critical condition.

The shootings happened in three separate locations across Memphis.

The first shooting happened around 5:30 PM, in which two girls and one woman were shot. One of the girls and the woman died at the scene, while the other girl went to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after that another woman was shot and killed at a separate location which was confirmed by the police.

Prior to 9:30 PM, a third shooting happened at another location. Another woman was killed from a gunshot wound.

Police were able to connect the shootings at 3 locations to be related and that Christian Jr. was their only suspect. Police believe this was a domestic violence incident and that he appeared to be a relative of the victims.

Numerous law enforcement agencies worked together to help the local police. This included State and Federal along with local agencies.

Investigation is ongoing according to police.

