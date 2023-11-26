Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner Are Co-Hosting Elite Hollywood Fundraiser for Biden — Charging Up to $500,000 Per Ticket

Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner are cohosting an elite Hollywood fundraiser to support Joe Biden’s reelection — and are charging up to $500,000 per ticket.

Both men are aggressively anti-Trump.

Other co-hosts include Kate Capshaw, Shonda Rhimes, Rick Caruso, Peter Chernin, and Megan Chernin.

Former United States Ambassador to Spain James Costos and designer Michael Smith will host the December 8th event.

The same duo hosted a Hollywood fundraiser for Biden in 2020.

Other hosts include Bob Tuttle and Maria Hummer Tuttle, John Emerson and Kimberley Marteau Emerson, Matthew Pritzker and Bui Simon.

“Invites have gone out for the event, with tickets starting at $1,000 per person,” Deadline reports. “The ticket level rises to $500,000 for those who write or raise, a group that will be listed as co-chairs. Those who contribute $25,000 and above will get access to a photo line. Proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.”

First Lady Jill Biden will accompany the president to the ritzy event.

The report added, “This also will be the president’s first Hollywood-centric fundraiser since announcing his re-election bid. He skipped a Los Angeles fundraising swing during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, although the first lady did headline fundraisers in June and September, and Jeffrey Katzenberg has been serving as c-chair and campaign adviser.”

Kamala Harris attended a Hollywood event on Monday, which raised nearly $500,000 for the Biden Victory Fund.