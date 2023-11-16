Speaker Johnson Says Impeachment Inquiry “Already Shown Corrupt Conduct” of Biden Crime Family, Calls for Key Witnesses to Testify Under Oath

In a significant development in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, Speaker Johnson has called for key witnesses to testify under oath. This request came following an update from Chairmen Comer, Jordan, and Smith, who are leading the House’s investigation.

According to Speaker Johnson, the inquiry has already unveiled troubling findings.

“At this stage, our impeachment inquiry has already shown the corrupt conduct of the President’s family,” he stated.

“And that he and White House officials have repeatedly lied about his knowledge and involvement in his family’s business activities,” Johnson added.

“It has also exposed the tens of millions of dollars from foreign adversaries being paid to shell companies controlled by the President’s son, brother, and their business associates,” Johnson continued.

In light of these findings, Speaker Johnson believes that it is imperative to have key witnesses testify under oath.

“The appropriate step is to place key witnesses under oath and question them under the penalty of perjury, to fill gaps in the record,” he asserted. This move aims to ensure the integrity of testimonies and to hold those testifying accountable for their statements.

Speaker Johnson also took the opportunity to commend the efforts of Chairmen Comer, Jordan, and Smith and expressed his “full and unwavering support” for the investigative team and their work.

“I commend the good work of Chairmen Comer, Jordan, and Smith. As we move forward toward an inflection point in this critical investigation, they have my full and unwavering support.”

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their former business associate Rob Walker for in-person depositions as part of their impeachment inquiry.

Comer also requested transcribed interviews from Hallie Biden – Beau Biden’s widow-turned-hunter Biden’s girlfriend, Sara Biden (James Biden’s wife) and Melissa Cohen (Hunter’s current wife).

A transcribed interview from Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski was also requested.

This is the first time subpoenas have been issued for testimony. Comer previously subpoenaed bank records for Hunter and James Biden.

The following day, the House Oversight Chairman James Comer issued additional subpoenas to Hunter Biden’s associates Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s art gallerist George Berges, and Elizabeth Naftali, the Democrat donor who purchased Hunter’s art.

James Comer recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer demanded Joe Biden provide loan documents (loan payment, loan agreement) and IRS filings regarding the $200,000 “loan repayment” James Biden said he made to Joe “The Big Guy” Biden in 2018.

The Republican-led Oversight Committee said Joe Biden is refusing to provide applicable loan documentation to show he loaned his brother James Biden money.

Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered China money.