Shocker: Same Rapper Who Wore Anti-Semitic Costume on Concert Stage Calls Israel’s Response to Hamas Terrorist Attacks “Genocide”

The Gateway Pundit reported that in 2014, rapper wore an anti-Semitic costume on stage during his Seattle concert.

Now, the rapper is calling Israel’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed innocent Israeli civilians a “genocide.”

 

Macklemore spoke in front of a large crowd on Saturday as tens of thousands of pro-Hamas/Palestinian demonstrators marched in downtown DC on Saturday demanding a ‘cease fire.’

He shared that it was “beautiful to observe” the huge crowd and their calls for the destruction of Israel.

“They told me to be quiet, they told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, to be silent in this moment.”

“In the last three weeks, I’ve gone back and I have done some research, I’m teachable.”

“I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.”

The rapper failed to comment on the intent behind the thousands chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which implies the actual genocide and elimination Israel and its people.

The rapper took to Instagram two weeks ago to comment on the conflict.

 

