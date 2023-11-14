Whoa! Senator Markwayne Mullin Stands Up to Fight Labor Union President During Senate Hearing (VIDEO)

Things got extremely heated during the Senate Help Committee hearing on Tuesday morning.

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), nearly got into a fight with Sean O’Brien, the General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, during a Senate Help Committee hearing.

Mullin challenged O’Brien to a fight after the senator from Oklahoma read a tweet from O’Brien that called Mullin a “fraud” and continued to say “You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy.”

After reading O’Brien’s tweets Mullin stated “Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it.”

O’Brien’ shortly shot back “Okay, that’s fine.”

Mullin then stated “You want to do it now, stand your butt up then.”

O’Brien with no delay responded “You stand your butt up.” which resulted in Mullin to stand up out of his seat.

WATCH:

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin @SenMullin just stood up and tried to fight labor leader Sean O’Brien @TeamsterSOB at a Senate Help Committee hearing after reading his tweet where O’Brien says he’d take him “any time, any place.” pic.twitter.com/8oiPSNZJV8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2023

Senator Bernie Sanders quickly iced the fight and stated “Hold it. No, no, no, sit down. Sit down! You’re a United State senator, sit down.”

Here’s the tweet, Mullin was reading in the hearing, that fueled the flames:

Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome pic.twitter.com/JNvT7IsA6m — Sean M. O’Brien (@TeamsterSOB) June 21, 2023

Per The Hill:

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R), a former mixed martial arts fighter, nearly came to blows with the president of the Teamsters at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, forcing Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to step in to stop a brawl from breaking out in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee room. Mullin challenged International Brotherhood of Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien to a fight on the spot after the senator read aloud O’Brien’s tweets calling him out as a “clown” and a “fraud.” “Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here,” Mullin said from the hearing room dais.

It must be fight week at Capitol Hill because earlier in the day Rep. Kevin McCarthy reportedly elbowed Rep. Tim Burchett.

READ: