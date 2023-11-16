Sanctuary City Chicago to Limit Migrants to 60 Days in City Shelters

Chicago has been grappling with a crippling crisis brought on by Joe Biden’s broke border as illegals overwhelm the city and drain resources.

It is no wonder that Chicago’s far left mayor Brandon Johnson has an absolutely dismal approval rating.

The Gateway Pundit reported that, after barely six months in office, Johnson has already earned a historically low approval rating.

According to a poll from the Illinois Policy Institute conducted by conservative-leaning Echelon Insights, Johnson has a 28% approval rating.

Things are so bad in the city that illegals from Venezuela want to leave the city to go back to their Marxist hellhole.

Now, the sanctuary city has announced that illegals will be limited to no more than 60 days in city shelters.

WTTW reports:

Johnson made the unanticipated announcement at a news conference after the Chicago City Council voted 41-8 to approve his 2024 budget, which sets aside $150 million to care for the more than 21,200 migrants sent to Chicago from the southern border, many on buses paid for by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The announcement represents Johnson’s first attempt to reduce the city resources available to the migrants currently in the city’s shelter system. It comes amid a significant backlash to the city’s efforts to care for the migrants and a political firestorm that defined the debate over the mayor’s first spending plan. There are nearly 12,300 men, women and children in city shelters and more than 2,400 migrants living in police stations across the city and at O’Hare International Airport waiting for a bed to open up, according to city data updated Wednesday morning.

Johnson said, “The 60-day notification, again with the expanded services on the back end, that will provide these families with a quicker and a faster way to be able to contribute to our economy. That is the purpose of this extension of our plan.”

Johnson’s move mirrors another sanctuary city, New York City, that has watched Biden’s illegal crisis fundamentally change the community.

In October, New York City Mayor Eric Adams embarked on a “we are too full” tour visiting Mexico, Ecuador and Columbia warning that the city is at capacity.

Politico reported that under a new mayoral directive, single adult migrants in New York will only be allowed to stay in the city’s shelter system for 60 days.