Far Left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Drops to Historic Low Approval Rating Six Months After Taking Office

Chicago’s far left mayor Brandon Johnson has been in office for barely six months and he has already earned a historically low approval rating.

It’s not surprising. The city has a major problem with violent crime, and even the liberals who live there are outraged by the way the city has handled the influx of illegal border crossers.

Chicagoans elected this man to replace Lori Lightfoot and he is already a worse mayor than she was.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Brandon Johnson receives lowest approval rating of a Chicago mayor in early months of term Six months after Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inauguration, city residents are not pleased with his administration’s work, earning him the lowest approval rating for a Windy City mayor starting his or her term in modern history. Historically, Chicago mayors have been popular early in their terms, but that is not the case for Johnson. A poll from the Illinois Policy Institute conducted by conservative-leaning Echelon Insights found that Johnson has a 28% approval rating. The rating is just 1 point above former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s when she lost her reelection campaign in February and 1 point above former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s in 2016 in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The only other mayor to come close to a low score of 30% is former Mayor Michael Bilandic, who scored 33% in 1979, according to the Illinois think tank. Johnson’s approval rating was the highest among ages 18-29 at 32% and lowest among ages 40-49 at 24%. The polling numbers likely correlate with Johnson’s outreach goals for teenagers and youth, who tend to connect with liberal policies, as well as a decline in support from older voters, who leaned toward Democrat Paul Vallas in the mayoral election earlier this year.

John Nolte of Breitbart News makes this observation:

You see, that’s what I don’t get about urban Democrats. This poll clarifies how unhappy they are, but they refuse to change course. It’s all falling down around them, and they refuse to change course. What’s even funnier is that Chicago had the choice of a more moderate Democrat. The race came down to the radical Johnson and the moderate Paul Vallas. The idiots went for the radical.

Will the people of Chicago ever try anything different? Probably not.