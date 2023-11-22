REVEALED: Biden Had His Personal Lawyer Send FedEx Driver to Penn Biden Center to Pick Up Boxes of Classified Docs ONE DAY BEFORE NARA Retrieved Boxes

Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents scandal is much worse than we thought.

Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents is not expected to bring criminal charges, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rather, the special counsel will release a report on his investigation.

At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden’s protectors in the mainstream media have long argued that he shouldn’t be charged because unlike Trump, he ‘cooperated with the National Archives’ and immediately handed over all requested documents.

Of course, this argument is absurd. Trump cooperated with the National Archives and as a former US president, he had every right to store presidential records at his Florida residence.

Furthermore, the question isn’t whether Biden supposedly ‘cooperated’ with NARA (he didn’t). He committed a crime when he stole classified documents and improperly stored them.

Joe Biden STOLE highly classified documents from a SCIF while he was a US Senator and Vice President. He had no right to store any classified material at his home or the Penn Biden Center.

Not only did Biden steal SCIF-designated documents and improperly scatter them everywhere, evidence shows he likely used them to provide classified briefings on Ukraine to his son/bagman Hunter Biden.

It also appears Biden is hiding documents from NARA.

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, records reveal Joe Biden had his personal lawyer send a FedEx driver to the Penn Biden Center to pick up his boxes of classified White House documents on November 2, 2022 – just ONE DAY BEFORE the National Archives (NARA) arrived to the center to seize the documents.

Did Joe Biden withhold classified documents from the National Archives?

BREAKING: Records reveal Biden had his personal lawyer send a FedEx driver to the Penn Biden Center to pick up boxes of WH docs on Nov 2, 2022–the day before (Nov 3) the National Archives arrived @ the Center to retrieve classified WH docs "discovered" there. Docs w/h from NARA? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile President Trump is facing 40 felony counts related to special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case after Trump lawfully stored presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.