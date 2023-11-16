BREAKING: Special Counsel Investigating Joe Biden’s Stolen Classified Documents Scandal NOT Expected to Bring Criminal Charges



Special Counsel Robert Hur

This is outrageous!

Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents is not expected to bring criminal charges, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rather, the special counsel will release a report on his investigation.

At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal.

“The prosecutor investigating why classified documents ended up at President Biden’s home and former office is preparing a report that is expected to be sharply critical of how he and his longtime aides handled the material, but the probe isn’t likely to result in a criminal case, according to people familiar with the matter.” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Since his appointment in January, Special Counsel Robert Hur has interviewed roughly 100 of Biden’s aides, colleagues and family members, including his son, Hunter, culminating in a two-day interview with the president last month.” The Wall Street Journal said.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden also withheld information from the Senate Intel Committee.

Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the stolen documents in January and Biden was interviewed 10 months later.

Last month Joe Biden’s scandal spokesman Ian Sams said Biden spent two days with Special Counsel Robert Hur about his handling of stolen classified documents.

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday. As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation. We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time,” a statement from Ian Sams read last month.

Meanwhile President Trump is facing 40 felony counts related to special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case after Trump lawfully stored presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.

The special counsel also hit Trump with 4 counts in the January 6 case in DC.