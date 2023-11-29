Restaurant Chain Sued After Woman Claims She Received a Salad With a Human Finger in it — Didn’t Notice Until Chewing it

The Chopt Creative Salad Co. is being sued by a woman who claims that she was given a salad containing a severed human finger.

The Connecticut woman, Allison Cozzi, says that she did not notice the human finger under after she was already chewing on it.

According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, Cozzi had purchased the salad from Chopt’s Mount Kisco, New York, location on April 7.

“Shortly after [the] plaintiff purchased the salad, while she was eating the salad, she realized that she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in, and made a part of, the salad,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit says that the finger belonged to a manager at the restaurant who had cut off part of her pointer finger while cutting arugula.

“The employee went to the hospital and left the contaminated arugula in the service line, the suit alleges,” according to a report from NBC News.

Cozzi claims that the incident caused “serious personal injuries,” including cognitive impairment, traumatic stress, vomiting, and shoulder pain.

The restaurant was given a ticket by the Health Department over the incident, which Chopt did not contest.

Cozzi’s lawyer, Marc Reibman, told NBC News that his client does not want to speak to the media about the incident.

“She does not want to increase the stress and anxiety that this incident has caused her,” Reibman said, adding: “As a matter of common sense and public interest, the failure to supervise the preparation and service of food in a manner that protects the public is a blatant deviation from accepted safe practice and deserves significant compensation.”

The lawsuit does not specify the amount that she is seeking in damages.