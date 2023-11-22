UPDATE: Two Killed in Car Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls; White House Can’t Rule Terrorism “In or Out”

by

The vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the cities of Niagara Falls, New York and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada on Wednesday is reported to be an attempted terrorist attack. UPDATE: Fox reports doubts of suspected terror attack but the White House cannot rule out terrorism, “New: White House official tells @LucasFoxNews on the NY Explosion cause: “We’re not really able to rule anything in or out.””


Screen image from viral video of the Rainbow Bridge explosion.

Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams reports sources say this was an attempted terrorist attack, “High level police sources tell me this is an attempted terrorist attack. Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead.” A U.S. Border Patrol agent is reported to have been injured. The vehicle is reported to have been on the U.S. side approaching to enter Canada when it and exploded.

Fox reports government buildings in the area have been evacuated.

McAdams later reported on air her that sources are now not sure what caused the vehicle explosion, but terrorism has not been ruled out.

Excerpt from the the Niagara Falls Gazette report on the incident:

The Rainbow Bridge has been closed to all traffic amid reports of a vehicle explosion just outside the border inspections plaza on the American side.

Traveling down Niagara Street, the car sped onto the bridge plaza, went through a fence separating the inbound lanes from the outbound lanes, and toward the inspection lanes where it exploded, according to law enforcement sources at the scene.

Two occupants of the car were killed in the explosion.

A border protection agent was injured but not seriously. He’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, sources said.

Ontario police posted a video Wednesday saying that they are closing bridges to the U.S. and roadways approaching the bridges after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls. Governments on both sides of the Niagara River are responding to the explosion as if it was a terrorist attack.

Ontario police video on road and bridge closings including the Peace Bridge, the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and the Whirlpool Bridge:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is traveling to Buffalo and has directed New York State Police to workk with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor New York-Canada crossings:

Viral video of the aftermath of the explosion shows flames and smoke pouring out from the plaza at the crossing:

WKBW-TV reporter Kristen Mirand posted phots and video of streets blocked off and a responding bomb squad:

UPDATE: Eyewitness describes car on U.S. side heading to checkpoint at high rate of speed before crashing and exploding. Another report says the vehicle exploded after being referred for a secondary inspection.

News Nation reporter Ali Bradley:

ABC News reporter Aaron Katersky ties both reports together. Reports briefcase at scene being investigated:

