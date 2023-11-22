UPDATE: Two Killed in Car Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls; White House Can’t Rule Terrorism “In or Out”

The vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the cities of Niagara Falls, New York and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada on Wednesday is reported to be an attempted terrorist attack. UPDATE: Fox reports doubts of suspected terror attack but the White House cannot rule out terrorism, “New: White House official tells @LucasFoxNews on the NY Explosion cause: “We’re not really able to rule anything in or out.””

New: White House official tells @LucasFoxNews on the NY Explosion cause: "We're not really able to rule anything in or out." — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) November 22, 2023



Screen image from viral video of the Rainbow Bridge explosion.

Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams reports sources say this was an attempted terrorist attack, “High level police sources tell me this is an attempted terrorist attack. Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead.” A U.S. Border Patrol agent is reported to have been injured. The vehicle is reported to have been on the U.S. side approaching to enter Canada when it and exploded.

High level police sources tell me this is an attempted terrorist attack. Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead. https://t.co/RYTIJ3WzHk — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 22, 2023

Fox reports government buildings in the area have been evacuated.

Fox reports that the "vehicle explosion" at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls between U.S. and Canada was an "attempted terrorist attack" with "a lot of explosives in the vehicle at the time." pic.twitter.com/zm77YWbNmo — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 22, 2023

McAdams later reported on air her that sources are now not sure what caused the vehicle explosion, but terrorism has not been ruled out.

Excerpt from the the Niagara Falls Gazette report on the incident:

The Rainbow Bridge has been closed to all traffic amid reports of a vehicle explosion just outside the border inspections plaza on the American side. Traveling down Niagara Street, the car sped onto the bridge plaza, went through a fence separating the inbound lanes from the outbound lanes, and toward the inspection lanes where it exploded, according to law enforcement sources at the scene. Two occupants of the car were killed in the explosion. A border protection agent was injured but not seriously. He’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, sources said.

Ontario police posted a video Wednesday saying that they are closing bridges to the U.S. and roadways approaching the bridges after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls. Governments on both sides of the Niagara River are responding to the explosion as if it was a terrorist attack.

Ontario police video on road and bridge closings including the Peace Bridge, the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and the Whirlpool Bridge:

US/CANADA border closures in Niagara/Fort Erie. Stay tuned for updates ^ks pic.twitter.com/LKUm3DlmwD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 22, 2023

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is traveling to Buffalo and has directed New York State Police to workk with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor New York-Canada crossings:

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s directed state police to work with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force “to monitor all points of entry to New York” after a reported explosion at the Rainbow Bridge between NY and Canada. Hochul says she’s headed to Buffalo now to meet w/ responders pic.twitter.com/wBFGeW28h7 — Andrew Giambrone (@AndrewGiambrone) November 22, 2023

Viral video of the aftermath of the explosion shows flames and smoke pouring out from the plaza at the crossing:

New video shows flames at the CBP Checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge. Location confirmed at: https://t.co/ueSMP6djit pic.twitter.com/xwMAt3OO3R — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 22, 2023

WKBW-TV reporter Kristen Mirand posted phots and video of streets blocked off and a responding bomb squad:

The Rainbow Bridge is closed after there was an incident this morning involving a vehicle coming into the U.S Federal authorities are investigating. The bridge will stay closed until further notice. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/h8NVyhxHMi — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) November 22, 2023

This is what it looks like around the City of Niagara Falls right now after reports of an incident at the Rainbow Bridge. Many of the streets are blocked off. Multiple police agencies are out here. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/CXRF7yRvMM — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) November 22, 2023

.@ECSONY1 bomb squad is responding now to the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/OEz80C7env — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) November 22, 2023

UPDATE: Eyewitness describes car on U.S. side heading to checkpoint at high rate of speed before crashing and exploding. Another report says the vehicle exploded after being referred for a secondary inspection.

Witness describes Niagara Falls explosion at the Rainbow Bridge: Mike Guenther from Ontario was walking with his wife near the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls when he says they saw a car driving at a high rate of speed before crashing. pic.twitter.com/fHjlHV6xKC — The Mugster (@Mugsfromtherock) November 22, 2023

News Nation reporter Ali Bradley:

Photos obtained from a CBP source of the explosion in the secondary screening area at the Rainbow Bridge port in New York: pic.twitter.com/7G3pN0obuM — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 22, 2023

ABC News reporter Aaron Katersky ties both reports together. Reports briefcase at scene being investigated: