REPORT: Andrew Cuomo Considering Running for Mayor of New York City as Eric Adams Implodes

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly considering a run for mayor of New York as current Mayor Eric Adams is falling apart in the polls.

New Yorkers are outraged by proposed cuts to services from Adams as the city struggles with a massive influx of illegal border crossers.

The funny thing is that even though Cuomo resigned under disgraceful circumstances, he would probably have a shot in this race.

Politico reports:

Cuomo weighs run for NYC mayor amid Adams’ woes Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is indicating to allies he may want to run for New York City mayor if fellow Democrat Eric Adams sinks under the weight of a federal investigation. Cuomo, who resigned more than two years ago amid allegations of sexual harassment and claims his administration covered up the number of Covid-19 deaths tied to nursing homes, has begun in recent days to gauge the viability of a potential mayoral bid, according to eight people who have talked to him or his inner circle. And a new poll that began circulating last week measures how voters feel about Cuomo, his accomplishments in office and the controversies that led to his resignation. “I got the impression that he is ready,” said the Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., a former state senator and ex-member of the New York City Council, who spoke to Cuomo last week. “No one knows what’s going to happen in the city.”

Would New Yorkers elect this man as mayor? It could happen.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace more than two years ago, indicated that he might run for New York City mayor if Eric Adams is forced out or does not run for reelection.https://t.co/HpY3NHVZt0 pic.twitter.com/e24qzSfbP8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 22, 2023

I'd take him — Could @andrewcuomo become mayor of NYC? Stranger things … https://t.co/8UVJadZNxC via @nypost — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 22, 2023

Could he do a worse job than Adams?