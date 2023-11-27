Rep. Mike Gallagher Says FBI and CDC Refuse to Investigate Illegal Secret CCP-Linked Biolab in California (VIDEO)

In a revealing interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Sean Duffy, Rep. Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the House Select Committee on China, brought to light a concerning issue of national security. The Wisconsin Congressman and former Marine, who served two tours in Iraq, discussed the illegal Chinese lab discovered in Wheatley, California, which the FBI and the CDC refuse to investigate.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in July, an illegal bio lab was discovered in a believed-to-be vacant building in Reedley, California in Fresno County on March 3.

City code enforcement stumbled upon the building in December 2022 when they discovered a garden hose running up into the building through a hole in the wall. In March, they obtained a warrant to inspect the property, and in April, the Fresno County Department of Public Health ordered an inspection of the facility.

Investigators inspected the building that contained the lab in July and found a room used to make COVID-19 tests and pregnancy tests. They also found over 35 freezers and refrigeration units that contained “thousands of bodily fluids, serums, tissues, and other medical items.”

The company alleged to be running the lab, Prestige BioTech, is based out of Nevada and is the successor to Universal Meditech, Inc (UMI). In Dec. 2022, the FDA announced a recall over 56,000 “Skippack Medical Lab” Rapid Anti-Gen COVID-19 tests distributed by UMI to California and Texas.

Another representative of Prestige BioTech, David He, dodged questions regarding accountability and ownership of the company and whether or not they were properly disposing of the hundreds of dead mice. Prestige would not confirm if the biologics contained in the lab were theirs.

Prestige BioTech was able to operate 35 freezers and refrigeration devices without anyone questioning the electrical draw that would be required for a building that “was supposed to be vacant,” according to City Manager Nicole Zieba. When investigators entered the building on July 5th, however, the power to the refrigerators and freezers “was lost” but the biological samples were still frozen.

Court documents show that “48 containers (appx. 44 gallons per container) full of biological material and medical waste” were removed on one day followed by another 31 the next day for a total of 75 containers full of biological material and medical waste.

According to court documents reported by NBC News, “the other addresses provided for identified authorized agents were either empty offices or addresses in China that could not be verified.”

Recent findings indicate that Prestige Biotech, officially registered in Nevada, lacked authorization to operate in California. City of Reedley code enforcement officials engaged with Xiuqin Yao, identified as the President of Prestige Biotech in emails and legal documents. Yao disclosed that the company was the primary creditor of Universal Meditech (UMI), Inc., a company that filed for bankruptcy. UMI had moved from Fresno to a warehouse in Reedley after an electrical fire and subsequently ceased operations. NBC News reports that Prestige Biotech was not only a creditor to UMI but was also named as its successor in legal filings.

Furthermore, a March 24, 2019 document from Governor Newsom’s Office of Business and Economic Development revealed a tax credit deal with UMI. The California Competes agreement granted UMI a tax credit of $360,000, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.

FOX News gave an update on the mysterious bio-research lab in California.

The lab contained refrigerators full of deadly viruses and genetically engineered mice to transmit the deadly viruses to humans!

“The criminal charges don’t begin to capture what really happened inside this vacant warehouse in central California, where an illegal immigrant from China operated an unregulated underground lab. Zhao Shu, who also goes by five aliases, pled not guilty yesterday to lying to federal officials and mislabeling medical products,” said William La Jeunesse.

“But here’s the lab when it was raided last year. Dozens of freezers hooked to illegal wiring, vials of blood, jars of urine, and a thousand lab mice in soiled containers. Inspectors found refrigerators FULL OF deadly viruses. COVID, chlamydia, E. Coli, hepatitis, herpes, HIV, malaria, and Ebola.”

“Thousands of recalled medical test kits and around 1000 white lab mice genetically modified to catch and carry COVID for testing purposes. This was a true house of horrors, nestled next to an elementary school, a supermarket, a city hall, and a public water system,” Jeunesse added.

It is reported that the biolab owner is an illegal immigrant from China.

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Biolab owner in California revealed as an ILLEGAL from China. Biolab was FUNDED by the Chinese Communist government and SUBSIDIZED by Gavin Newsom.. Recently uncovered in Fresno, California, was a covert and illicit Chinese biological laboratory, reportedly… pic.twitter.com/rGAiyFkDgM — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 26, 2023

On Sunday, while discussing the ongoing concerns regarding the geopolitical stance of Israel and the strategies against Hamas, Rep. Gallagher shifted focus to the internal threat posed by unauthorized biolabs on U.S. soil.

He expressed dismay at the inadequate response from both the FBI and the CDC regarding the Wheatley biolab, which had been operated by a Chinese citizen linked to intellectual property theft and illegal financial transactions.

According to the Congressman, the establishment of the lab went unnoticed by federal agencies until a local building inspector stumbled upon a suspicious setup. Inside the building, officials discovered lab-coated individuals, mostly Chinese nationals, operating with pathogens, including Ebola and HIV, labeled in Mandarin. Despite this, the CDC did not immediately test potential samples even after finally inspecting the site, and the FBI allegedly refused to investigate due to the lack of ties to weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

“The FBI said, well, we can’t investigate because there’s no ties to WMD, which is absurd. They called the CDC. The CDC hung up on them initially. And it wasn’t until the local congressman got on the case that the CDC was forced to send a team to investigate. And that wasn’t until many, many months later,” Gallagher said.

“So this has revealed a huge soft underbelly in our domestic national security. It’s incredibly troubling. We need to do more to prevent this from happening. We’ve all seen what can happen to our society when we don’t have vigilance against potential pathogens and a pandemic in the last few years. And we know beyond anything else. Beyond anything else. The one thing that the pandemic should have taught us is that you cannot trust the Chinese Communist Party when it comes to this issue,” he added.

