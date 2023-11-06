Rep. Bob Good Introduces Bill Targeting Biden’s $30B Woke Climate Army

On Friday, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) introduced a new bill targeting Joe Biden’s $30 billion taxpayer-funded plan for a woke climate army, according to a copy of the bill obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In a one-pager, Good shares that the ‘No American Climate Corps Act’ Bill, “prohibits any federal funds from being used for the purposes of creating an American Climate Corps or a similar program.”

According to Fox News, “Biden’s so-called American Climate Corps will mobilize ‘a new, diverse generation’ of more than 20,000 Americans who will be trained and put to work on conservation, clean energy and environmental justice projects. The ultimate goal of the program is to pave the way for members of the corps to find jobs in the public and private sector.”

The White House claims, “The American Climate Corps is a new initiative that will… work on a wide range of projects that tackle climate change – including restoring coastal wetlands to protect communities from storm surges and flooding, deploying clean energy, managing forests to improve health and prevent catastrophic wildfires, implementing energy efficient solutions to cut energy bills for hardworking families, and more.”

Good told Fox News Digital, “Americans are struggling to make ends meet because of Bidenomics. Instead of recognizing that family budgets are already stretched thin by sky-high energy prices, President Biden is focused on deploying a climate army that will increase regulatory burdens on business owners and drive inflation across the economy even higher.”

The bill “prohibits any federal funds from being used for the purposes of creating an American Climate Corps or a similar program.”

Good’s one-pager also warns, “President Biden and Democrats’ continued climate change-fueled war on American energy independence will cost over $500 billion in climate spending with the passage of bills like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Acceleration Act.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that, even as world is inching toward nuclear war, the Biden Regime is obsessed with climate change.

Biden spox John Kirby claimed climate change the biggest threat to humanity.

“Does Biden stand by his comment that climate change is “more frightening than a nuclear war”? Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Kirby.

John Kirby replied, “Absolutely he does — climate change is an existential threat!”

“More frightening than nuclear war!?” a stunned MacCallum asked Kirby.

Yes, Kirby said.

Read the full bill below:

No American Climate Corps Act by Nick Pope