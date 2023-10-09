Kirby STUNS Fox News Host as He Says Biden Believes Climate Change Bigger Threat Than Nuclear War After Iran Proxy Army Hamas Forces War on Israel (VIDEO)

Top Biden spokesperson John Kirby appeared on Fox News on Monday as Joe Biden hid like a coward.

Biden called a lid before noon on Monday as Iran’s proxy army Hamas threatens to execute hostages including American citizens.

Tensions are also escalating on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah terrorists are exchanging gunfire with Israel Defense Forces.

The world is inching toward nuclear war and the Biden Regime is obsessing over non-existent climate change.

Joe Biden’s spox claimed climate change is the biggest threat to humanity.

“Does Biden stand by his comment that climate change is “more frightening than a nuclear war”? Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Kirby.

John Kirby replied, “Absolutely he does — climate change is an existential threat!”

“More frightening than nuclear war!?” a stunned MacCallum asked Kirby.

Yes, Kirby said.

Q: Does Biden stand by his comment that climate change is "more frightening than a nuclear war"? JOHN KIRBY: "Absolutely he does — climate change is an existential threat!" Q: "More frightening than nuclear war!?" KIRBY: Yes pic.twitter.com/PTjWuNz4MH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2023

At least 9 Americans have been killed in the ambush terror attack and many have been taken hostage.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Horrifying footage has emerged showing women being marched into vehicles, bloodied and bruised. Earlier reports showed Israeli civilians including children, being captured and taken into the Gaza Strip.

The death toll from Saturday’s Hamas terror attack rose to over 900 dead. At least 2,500+ were injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a war was forced on him.

Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way.

But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. Once, the Jewish people were stateless.

Once, the Jewish people were defenseless.

No longer. Hamas will… pic.twitter.com/eVECGnzLu3 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 9, 2023

Israel retaliated and cut off electricity, water, fuel and food to Gaza.