EXPOSED: Rashida Tlaib is a Member of Secret Facebook Group that Glorifies Hamas Terrorists

Fox News Digital has uncovered evidence suggesting that Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib is part of a secretive Facebook group where members have allegedly glorified Hamas, particularly in the context of its recent conflict with Israel.

The group, known as the Palestinian American Congress, remains hidden from public view and is not searchable on Facebook. However, Fox News’ investigative team gained access to its contents, uncovering disturbing details.

Rep. Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, joined the group six years ago and actively participated during her 2018 congressional campaign.

Maher Abdel-qader, a controversial Palestinian activist with extensive connections to Rep. Tlaib and other liberal politicians, founded the group.

The investigation reveals that the Palestinian American Congress group, with Tlaib as a member, has featured posts supporting Hamas following the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

These posts include provocative statements and imagery, such as a message dated Oct. 12 from a group member stating, “We don’t want to throw you in the sea…we want you to ride it back from where you came,” accompanied by a graphic image of an elderly Israeli woman held captive by a Hamas fighter.

Further probing shows that on Oct. 19, a member praised the “achievements” of Hamas in Northern occupied Palestine, referencing the deaths of Israeli soldiers, along with a picture of a Hamas fighter.

The Gateway Pundit also reported last month that Canary Mission, a watchdog organization that investigates hatred across the entire political spectrum, including the right, far-left and anti-Israel activists, asserts that three individuals with purported links to Hamas actively fundraised for Tlaib’s 2018 Congressional campaign.

Democrat socialist and terrorist apologist Rashida Tlaib employed three activists reportedly linked to Hamas for fundraising during her 2018 election campaign. One of these activists was previously incarcerated for eight months due to suspected ties to Hamas terrorists.

According to the organization, Tlaib utilized the Facebook page, PAC-USA, for fundraising activities during her 2018 Congressional campaign. She appointed the page’s founder as the Chairman of the Finance Committee for her campaign. This individual organized 12 fundraising events across 8 states with Tlaib’s endorsement.

These individuals are:

Salah Sarsour: Sarsour is said to have co-hosted a campaign event for Tlaib in Milwaukee in 2018. Previously incarcerated for alleged Hamas activity, he is an activist for American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Salah Sarsour raised funds for the Holy Land Foundation (HLF), which was shut down by the US government. Its members were convicted for directing over $12 million to Hamas terrorists.

FBI documents from the 1990s suggest Salah Sarsour was involved in funding Hamas through certain organizations. Sarsour, associated with the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, arranged fundraising events for Tlaib in both 2018 and 2020.

Rafeeq Jaber: Jaber reportedly hosted a Tlaib fundraiser in 2018. He is a co-founder of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). In 2003, Jaber testified about his involvement in distributing Hamas propaganda in the U.S. He was also associated with the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP) and the American Muslim Society (AMS), both of which have been linked to supporting Hamas.

Abdelbaset Hamayel: Another co-host for Tlaib’s Chicago fundraiser in 2018. Hamayel has held positions in various organizations, including KindHearts and the IAP, both of which were allegedly tied to Hamas.

According to Israellycool, “Abdelbaset Hamayel, was the Director and Secretary General of the Islamic Association for Palestine, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case and described as Hamas’ public relations arm in the US.