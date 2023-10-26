Terrorist Apologist Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Extensive Fundraising Ties to Hamas Insiders Exposed by Watchdog Group

Canary Mission, a watchdog organization that investigates hatred across the entire political spectrum, including the right, far-left and anti-Israel activists, asserts that three individuals with purported links to Hamas actively fundraised for Tlaib’s 2018 Congressional campaign.

Democrat socialist and terrorist apologist Rashida Tlaib employed three activists reportedly linked to Hamas for fundraising during her 2018 election campaign. One of these activists was previously incarcerated for eight months due to suspected ties to Hamas terrorists.

According to the organization, Tlaib utilized the Facebook page, PAC-USA, for fundraising activities during her 2018 Congressional campaign. She appointed the page’s founder as the Chairman of the Finance Committee for her campaign. This individual organized 12 fundraising events across 8 states with Tlaib’s endorsement.

In 2015, Tlaib was a co-founder of the Detroit-based group, Black4Palestine. Another co-founder of this group engaged in activism alongside members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an entity listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

These individuals are:

Salah Sarsour: Sarsour is said to have co-hosted a campaign event for Tlaib in Milwaukee in 2018. Previously incarcerated for alleged Hamas activity, he is an activist for American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Salah Sarsour raised funds for the Holy Land Foundation (HLF), which was shut down by the US government. Its members were convicted for directing over $12 million to Hamas terrorists.

FBI documents from the 1990s suggest Salah Sarsour was involved in funding Hamas through certain organizations. Sarsour, associated with the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, arranged fundraising events for Tlaib in both 2018 and 2020.

Canary Mission alleges that Sarsour was not just a participant but was the lead organizer of the event, even providing his personal contact details on the official campaign flyer.

Canary Mission can now confirm that Sarsour was listed on an official Tlaib campaign flyer as being the lead organizer of the event, even giving out his personal phone number for contact. Previous reporting showed that Tlaib and Sarsour took multiple photos together [bottom right]. Sarsour was reportedly [p. 2] a Hamas activist who served eight months in prison in 1995 for his connections [p. 3] to the terror group, including giving Hamas members money. According to a 2001 FBI memorandum [p. 49], Sarsour played an active role in raising funds for Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP) and Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF), which was intended “actually for Hamas.” IAP helped raise money for Hamas, as detailed below, and the HLF was found guilty in a federal criminal trial of funneling funds to the terror group Hamas in the guise of humanitarian aid.

Rafeeq Jaber: Jaber reportedly hosted a Tlaib fundraiser in 2018. He is a co-founder of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). In 2003, Jaber testified about his involvement in distributing Hamas propaganda in the U.S. He was also associated with the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP) and the American Muslim Society (AMS), both of which have been linked to supporting Hamas.

Canary Mission reported:

In 2003, Jaber testified that he directed two Hamas front groups in the U.S. to “promote [the Holy Land Foundation] in every way we can” and to distribute Hamas propaganda materials, including an August 2001 editorial that advocated martyrdom operations and the killing of Jewish people. At the time, he was reportedly president of the IAP and the American Muslim Society (AMS). According to a court document, AMS was “d/b/a [doing business as ] the Islamic Association for Palestine in Chicago.” IAP and AMS published and distributed pro-Hamas documents in America. According to U.S. government prosecutors [p. 30], IAP served as “the media arm of Hamas in America” and played [p. 5] a central role in disseminating Hamas propaganda “intended to continue to promote and move forward Hamas’s agenda of the destruction of the State of Israel and establishment of an Islamic state in its place.” IAP and AMS also directly contributed funds to HLF and encouraged its supporters to donate to the Hamas-linked organization. IAP’s logo was featured on the publication of Hamas’s charter.

Abdelbaset Hamayel: Another co-host for Tlaib’s Chicago fundraiser in 2018. Hamayel has held positions in various organizations, including KindHearts and the IAP, both of which were allegedly tied to Hamas.

According to Israellycool, “Abdelbaset Hamayel, was the Director and Secretary General of the Islamic Association for Palestine, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case and described as Hamas’ public relations arm in the US.”

Canary Mission revealed:

He worked in senior positions for two Hamas-linked organizations in the U.S. that are now defunct. He has also held senior positions [p.13] in AMP. Hamayel reportedly served as the “representative” in Illinois and Wisconsin for KindHearts for Charitable Humanitarian Development (KindHearts). The group was dissolved in 2011 after the U.S. Department of the Treasury discovered that it was funneling funds to Hamas. As of November 18, 2001, Hamayel was reportedly the Executive Director and Secretary General of the IAP. IAP’s publication, Al-Zaytouna magazine: “focused on Palestinian issues with an emphasis on support for Hamas.” Al-Zaytouna magazine allegedly contained at least one article encouraging readers to donate [p.30] funds to HLF. IAP was alleged to be one of four central organizations founded in the U.S. with the mandate to support Hamas, with varying missions calculated to address Hamas’s needs comprehensively.

PAC-USA Facebook Page Allegations

In 2010, Abdelqader founded and managed a Facebook group named The Palestinian American Congress/USA (PAC-USA), which had garnered over 12,000 members by June 2020. The group was later deleted. There are claims that Abdelqader utilized PAC-USA to disseminate anti-Semitic content, including posts that were sympathetic to neo-Nazi viewpoints and praised white supremacist leader David Duke.

Furthermore, Abdelqader reportedly used the platform to express support for various Palestinian groups, including Hamas. The content on PAC-USA was often critical of the U.S. and its ally, Israel, with several posts exhibiting strong anti-Semitic sentiments.

On February 8, 2018, Tlaib was added to the PAC-USA page by Abdelqader. Subsequently, the page was leveraged to endorse and organize a minimum of 12 fundraising events for Tlaib across eight states. Abdelqader actively sought campaign contributions, provided updates on fundraising efforts, and shared photographs from the campaign throughout 2018.

Tlaib is documented to have engaged with the PAC-USA page on at least 18 occasions during her 2018 campaign. Throughout this period, the page, under Abdelqader’s administration, continued to feature content that was both anti-Semitic and supportive of extremist views, with some posts specifically advocating for the removal of Jews from Israel.

Claims Regarding Black4Palestine

Canary Mission further alleges Tlaib’s involvement with the Detroit-based activist group Black4Palestine, which she co-founded in 2015. This group has been accused of supporting Hamas and other terrorists. Co-founder Kristian Davis Bailey is said to have ties with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the U.S. government.

Canary Mission reported:

You can read the full report here.

The Free Beacon has reported the connections between Rep. Rashida Tlaib and individuals expressing support for Hezbollah, a militant group and political party based in Lebanon.

Abbas Hamideh, founder of Al-Awda, an Ohio-based pro-Palestine organization, has openly praised Hezbollah’s actions against Israel in his statements. In particular, Hamideh expressed admiration for Hezbollah by saying they “slaughtered Shitsreal” and expressed wishes for Hezbollah to continue their aggressive actions. Notably, Hamideh was present at Tlaib’s 2019 swearing-in ceremony and had interactions with her during her 2018 campaign.

Furthermore, Tlaib has had professional dealings with Osama Siblani, the publisher of the Arab American News, a prominent news outlet in her district near Detroit. Siblani has also voiced support for Hezbollah, emphasizing their role in “making Lebanon and the Lebanese people safer.” He has made remarks encouraging the use of “stones” and “guns” against Israel. In 2019, both Tlaib and Siblani were seen together at a community gathering, and they both participated in a pro-Palestinian rally the following year.

Financial ties between Tlaib’s campaign and Siblani’s newspaper have also been noted. According to campaign finance records, Tlaib’s campaign has invested approximately $3,000 in advertising in the Arab American News since 2020.

On Thursday, The Gateway Pundit reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for “antisemitic activity,” “sympathizing with terrorist organizations,” and “leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol complex” with radical pro-Hamas groups.

“I just introduced my resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib as privileged to force a House vote in two legislative days. Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel. She must be held accountable and censured,” said Rep. Greene.