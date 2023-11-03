Rashida Tlaib Accuses Biden of Genocide in Gaza in Incendiary “Ceasefire” Video That Features Genocidal Anti-Israel Chants

Just days after Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was given a pass for her anti-Semitism by her fellow Democrats in Congress–and a handful of Republicans–on a motion to censure her, Tlaib posted an incendiary Gaza ceasefire video on Friday that accuses Joe Biden of supporting “genocide” in Gaza while featuring video of pro-Hamas marchers in the U.S. chanting genocidal chants against Israel such as “From the river to the sea…” and “No peace on stolen land.” (UPDATE at end of article. Tlaib adds her explanation of “from the river to the sea.”

Tlaib warns Biden he will lose her support as well as other pro-Hamas Americans in his 2024 reelection bid if he does not support a ceasefire in Gaza.



The Tlaib video was posted with this caption, “.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow”

The video opens with Joe Biden, flanked by Kamala Harris, saying, “We stand with Israel” and cuts to footage of explosions in Gaza followed by images of bodies in sheets and an injured child covered in dust and then a dead child.

The video switches to pro-Hamas marches in the U.S.: Michigan, California and Pennsylvania. Followed by an Ohio protest chant captioned, “No peace on stolen land!” and an Illinois protest chant captioned, “Free! Free! Palestine!” and “The occupation has got to go!”

Tlaib is then seen speaking addressing Joe Biden, “Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one.”

A video clip follows of a march in New York City with protest chants, “Break the blockade! Break the siege!”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby is then seen saying, “Innocent civilians are going to be hurt going forward. I wish I could tell you something different. I wish that that wasn’t going to happen. But it is…it is going to happen.”

Next is a video clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying, “I want to thank President Biden for his unequivocal support.”

The Netanyahu remark is directly followed with video clip from a pro-Hamas march and rally in Michigan with the chants captioned, “From the river to the sea…From the river to the sea!”

Tlaib comes back on camera again addressing Biden, “We will remember in 2024,” followed by a statement on black background and white lettering that reads, “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a ceasefire now or don’t count on us in 2024.”

.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/rV97zrMkad — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

The motion to censure Tlaib was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The motion was tabled in a vote of 222-186 with 23 Republicans joining united Democrats in voting to set aside the motion.

Greene later posted a list of Republicans who supported Tlaib or did not vote (and one correction):

List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J8cNqzdC6T — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

Van Orden changed his vote in the record. pic.twitter.com/mFKuLyYHBA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

On Thursday after Greene’s motion was rejected, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) introduced a new resolution to censure Tlaib for her anti-Semitic remarks. Link to the text of the resolution.

With this new video calling for genocide of Jews in Israel, it would appear a motion to expel Tlaib from Congress is in order.

UPDATE: Tlaib added this explainer after heavy criticism, “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity.”

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

Anyone buying that?