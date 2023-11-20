Race Against Time: 3 Hamas Hostages Dead as IDF Takes on Terror Tunnels

In a race against time to save the Hamas hostages, the Israeli Army is beginning tunnel warfare beneath Hamas HQ at Shifa Hospital. Video from the hospital showed Hamas abducting hostages into the hospital (Gateway reported), including Cpl. Noa Marciano, whose body has been recovered at the hopital.

The body of 19-year-old Cpl. Noa Marciano, who was abducted Oct. 7 and forced to appear in a hostage video before being murdered by Hamas, was recovered near the hospital Tuesday.

Marciano had appeared in a Hamas video Monday in which she said she was being held in Gaza and pleaded for the Israeli military to stop bombarding the area, the New York Post reported: “The video then cut to show her lifeless body. Israel confirmed her death Tuesday.”

Based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel, 10 meters deep underneath the Shifa Hospital complex, Jewish Press reported.

“A deep staircase leads to the entrance of the tunnel shaft, which consists of various defense means including a blast-proof door and a firing hole. This type of door is used by the Hamas terrorist organization to block Israeli forces from entering the command centers and the underground assets belonging to Hamas, while allowing them to shoot at approaching soldiers”, Jewish Press wrote.

Map of Shifa hospital and the Hamas positions in it: photo: IDF

“The tunnel shaft was uncovered in the area of the hospital underneath a shed alongside a vehicle containing numerous weapons including RPGs, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles. After detonating the car, the shaft underneath it was exposed,” Jewish Press reported.

The booby-trapped car in Shifa hospital, photo: IDF

 

