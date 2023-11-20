Race Against Time: 3 Hamas Hostages Dead as IDF Takes on Terror Tunnels

In a race against time to save the Hamas hostages, the Israeli Army is beginning tunnel warfare beneath Hamas HQ at Shifa Hospital. Video from the hospital showed Hamas abducting hostages into the hospital (Gateway reported), including Cpl. Noa Marciano, whose body has been recovered at the hopital.

Look at each and every one of their faces. These are the babies, toddlers and children being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. They should be with their families. Not in a dark room somewhere in Gaza. BRING THEM HOME!#WorldChildrensDay #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/ShA2s1TQP3 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 20, 2023

The body of 19-year-old Cpl. Noa Marciano, who was abducted Oct. 7 and forced to appear in a hostage video before being murdered by Hamas, was recovered near the hospital Tuesday.

Marciano had appeared in a Hamas video Monday in which she said she was being held in Gaza and pleaded for the Israeli military to stop bombarding the area, the New York Post reported: “The video then cut to show her lifeless body. Israel confirmed her death Tuesday.”

On November 9, CPL Noa Marciano was injured from an IAF strike and the terrorist holding her hostage was neutralized. Following a preliminary pathological report, it was revealed that Noa’s injury was not life-threatening. Noa was murdered by a Hamas terrorist in the Shifa… https://t.co/11I9bAJf0j pic.twitter.com/F9W5gjJkIF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

Based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel, 10 meters deep underneath the Shifa Hospital complex, Jewish Press reported.

“A deep staircase leads to the entrance of the tunnel shaft, which consists of various defense means including a blast-proof door and a firing hole. This type of door is used by the Hamas terrorist organization to block Israeli forces from entering the command centers and the underground assets belonging to Hamas, while allowing them to shoot at approaching soldiers”, Jewish Press wrote.

“The tunnel shaft was uncovered in the area of the hospital underneath a shed alongside a vehicle containing numerous weapons including RPGs, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles. After detonating the car, the shaft underneath it was exposed,” Jewish Press reported.