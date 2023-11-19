NEW VIDEO: Hamas Terrorists Bring Hostages from Israel into Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital on October 7th – Via Hospital Security Camera Footage

NEW VIDEO: Shocking new security camera footage was released by the IDF on Sunday. The security camera footage captured Hamas terrorists bringing Israeli Hostages into Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital on October 7, 2023, during their massacre in Israel.

According to the IDF, the documentation is from the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 a.m. and 11:01 a.m.

The video shows two hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, who were abducted from Israeli territory and are surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists.

The Hamas terrorists stripped many of their hostages to their underwear as they dragged them away to Gaza.

This is further proof of how the Hamas barbarians use hospitals and public buildings to run their operations.

One of the hostages is severely injured and is lying on a stretcher.

The footage was released by the IDF on Sunday.

The IDF added this: These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the October 7 Massacre as terrorist infrastructure.

There are approximately 240 Israeli hostages from Oct. 7th still captive in Gaza. This is a clear war crime ignored by the international community.