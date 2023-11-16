Pro-Hamas Protester Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji Arrested in Death of Jewish Man Paul Kessler – Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

California police have made an arrest in the death of Jewish man Paul Kessler, who was killed during a protest last Sunday in California.

Fox News reported Thursday that 50-year-old Ventura County Community College professor Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji was arrested. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and his bail has been set at $1,000,000.

Sgt. Robin Yoos told Fox News that that there will be additional information released later today.

We’re not providing any additional information at this moment in time, however there will be additional information released later today.

Jim Hoft previously reported that Kessler was involved in a heated altercation that broke out between him and a pro-Hamas protester in Ventura County. The protester allegedly struck Mr. Kessler in the head with a megaphone, causing him to fall to the ground with a severe head injury.

Despite the best efforts by the medical professionals, Mr. Kessler died due to his injuries on Monday. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Daily Mail revealed last Wednesday Alnaji was a suspect in Kessler’s death and had his home raided by police. Ventura police said at the timethey had a suspect but had not yet identified him nor made an arrest.

Alnaji is married to Palestinian economics professor Nada Al Hammouri and has two young children with her. He came to the United States in the 1990s after previously teaching in the United Arab Emirates.

Alnaji has openly supported and admired the Palestinian terrorists trying to destroy Israel. According to the Daily Mail, he posted multiple messages in Arabic on his Facebook page singing their praises.

O Allah, release the captivity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque… Sooner than later……..Oh Allah, don’t deprive us of praying in it before we die… Oh God, give victory to your weak servants in Palestine, and everywhere…O Allah, bind their hearts with the bond of patience and faith..

He also released a video by radical Islamist activist Shahid King Bolsen who compared Hamas to civil rights icons such as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi.

Witnesses at the scene told Fox News that Alnaji “tried to bait” Kessler before their fight and was using a megaphone to yell directly into the faces of pro-Israel protesters.

Here is how Jonathan Oswak, Kessler’s friend and fellow protester, described Alnaji’s nasty behavior.

I don’t know how many times I told him to take that out of my ear. And I wasn’t polite about it. He tried to bait me and I didn’t take the bait. Then he walked across the street and tried to bait Paul.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department wrote Thursday that they are still crowdsourcing photos and video from 3 and 4 p.m. at the intersections of Westlake and Thousand Oaks Boulevards. A $1,000 reward has been offered for any pertinent footage or information.