UPDATE: Police Identify the Pro-Hamas Protestor Who Allegedly Murdered 65-Year-Old Jewish Man Paul Kessler and Raid His Home

Police have reportedly identified the man who killed 65-year-old Jewish man Paul Kessler and have raided his home.

Jim Hoft previously reported that Kessler was involved in a heated altercation that broke out between him and a pro-Hamas protester last Sunday in Ventura County. The protester allegedly struck Mr. Kessler in the head with a megaphone, causing him to fall to the ground with a severe head injury.

Despite best efforts by the medical professionals, Mr. Kessler died due to his injuries on Monday. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The Daily Mail revealed Wednesday that the man allegedly responsible for Kessler’s death is a 50-year-old college professor named Loay Alnaji. He teaches computer science at Ventura Community College in California.

Alnaji is married to Palestinian economics professor Nada Al Hammouri and has two young children with her. He came to the United States in the 1990s after previously teaching in the United Arab Emirates.

Police also raided his home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Moorpark, California, on Sunday evening, according to the news outlet.

Alnaji’s neighbor, Milli Revezzo, revealed that she and her husband saw a SWAT team emerge and said she was shocked.

My husband was getting home from Costco when he saw a SWAT team, six cops with rifles and full gear. Their vehicles were not police cars, they were unmarked. It’s shocking. As a Moorpark resident I don’t like when anything happens here, as we’re known as one of the safest cities.

Alnaji has openly supported and admired the Palestinian terrorists trying to destroy Israel. According to the Daily Mail, he posted multiple messages in Arabic on his Facebook page singing their praises.

Here is his most recent post from three weeks ago (translated into English):

O Allah, release the captivity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque… Sooner than later……..Oh Allah, don’t deprive us of praying in it before we die… Oh God, give victory to your weak servants in Palestine, and everywhere…O Allah, bind their hearts with the bond of patience and faith..

He also released a video by radical Islamist activist Shahid King Bolsen who compared Hamas to civil rights icons such as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi.

WATCH:

Police at this time have not released a statement regarding the raid or on Alnaji.