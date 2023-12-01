Popular YouTuber With Millions of Subscribers Deletes All Videos After Giving Life to Christ

Popular YouTube prankster JiDion has deleted all of his YouTube videos after giving his life to Jesus Christ.

In September of this year, JiDion released a video and told his 7 million subscribers that his videos will no longer involve him pranking people, but his content will instead consist of him spreading the gospel due to him “turning his life to Christ.”

Now, just one month after he dedicated his life to Jesus, he has decided to delete all of his videos on YouTube

Over the years JiDion has amassed well over 682 million views.

By deleting his videos, he will no longer receive any compensation from YouTube for those videos, but JiDion has shared that he no longer cares about the things this world has to offer. Rather, he is focused on the Kingdom of God.

In the newest video he released, JiDion shared how his pranking videos led to three people being fired and led people to sin.

WATCH:

JiDion has deleted all his youtube videos, here he gives an explanation detailing that he accidentally got 3 workers fired on a viral video pic.twitter.com/wZceLZJPWN — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 29, 2023

Per Dexerto:

JiDion is one of the most famous streamers and content creators on the internet. He gained a massive following for his many prank videos, one of which got him banned from all NBA-related events. Earlier this year on September 22, JiDion decided to make a change and declared to his audience, “I’m turning my life to Christ” in a YouTube video that has since garnered 1.3 million views. At the time, his fans were concerned that he would stop making content. Their worst fears have been realized, and then some. JiDion has deleted nearly all of the content from his multiple YouTube channels. He has since uploaded a video titled ‘Why I Deleted All My Videos…’ to explain the decision.

One of JiDion’s most notable pranks was sleeping at a WNBA game.

LOOK:

Jidion was banned from all NBA events after being kicked out for sleeping during a WNBA game. #DramaAlert He even got randomly threatened with an NFL ban at the end of his latest video for the sleeping stunt. pic.twitter.com/l9LiyZHNdF — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) July 20, 2023

It appears JiDion is living Philippians 3:8, and that’s “I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ.”