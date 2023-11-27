Pfizer Files Lawsuit Against Poland for Declining COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer has filed a lawsuit against the Polish government for missing payments for over 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmaceutical giant filed the lawsuit after Poland allegedly could not fulfill its contract for COVID-19 vaccines.

Poland was locked into buying excess vaccines after the European Commission had Poland sign a controversial contract in 2021.

In total, Pfizer is seeking $1.5 billion in compensation for 60 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Poland declined.

In 2022, the Polish Health Minister at the time, Adam Niedzielski, declared the country had stopped taking vaccine deliveries from Pfizer.

He said Poland initiated a force majeure clause in the contract, claiming Poland was not financially capable of honoring the contract due to an increase of refugees from the Ukraine war.

Per Politico:

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is taking the Polish government to court over missing payments for 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech. The lawsuit, which comes as Poland prepares for a change in government following its October election, marks the culmination of a 19-month struggle between Warsaw and Pfizer over a glut of vaccine doses. But the roots of the clash can be traced back further: to the enormous 1.1 billion-dose contract the European Commission signed with Pfizer in 2021, which has become controversial for the reported exchange of text messages between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the run-up to negotiations. “Pfizer and BioNTech are seeking to hold Poland to its commitments for COVID-19 vaccine orders placed by the Polish Government, as part of their contract to supply the European Union signed in May 2021,” a spokesperson for Pfizer told POLITICO, adding that BioNTech is also joining the proceedings.

As Pfizer is suing Poland for compensation, those injured by mRNA in vaccines are now fighting back.

