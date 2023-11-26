“Litigation Floodgates are Now Open” for mRNA Vaccine Injured: Comprehensive List of 90 Attorneys Around the World Available for Lawsuits Against Vaccine Manufacturers

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a hearing on COVID-19 vaccine injuries earlier this month, where she vowed to expose “the TRUTH behind the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Greene was joined by Reps Clay Higgins (R-LA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Greg Steube (R-FL) to hear expert testimony from Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and Thomas Renz in the Rayburn House Office Building.

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that while the United States does have a vaccine injury compensation program, many Americans who have filed claims after being injured by the experimental COVID vaccines have not received compensation and many were denied for not meeting the standard of proof.

If a petition is filed and it is determined that a vaccine or covered countermeasure caused an injury, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has two programs available to compensate the petitioner financially, or certain survivors may be eligible for death benefits.

The two programs offered are the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). You can read the comparison here.

For claims associated with the COVID-19 vaccine or other COVID-19-related countermeasures, you can file your Request for Benefits with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) was created so that in the unlikely event you experience a serious injury from a covered countermeasure, you may be considered for benefits, HRSA said on its website.

The CICP’s data for Fiscal Years 2010 through 2023, current as of November 1, 2023, shows a total of 12,898 claims filed, out of which 12,358 are related to COVID-19 injuries. Almost 96% of the claims were related to COVID-19 countermeasures. All of this happened after the release of the COVID-19 vaccination. To date, only 38 of these have received compensation. This number reflects an increase of only eight since October 1, 2022.

Per HRSA’s reports, only eight individuals have received compensation for COVID-19 related injuries to date. The breakdown includes one person compensated for anaphylaxis, five for myocarditis, and one for a combination of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Last month, Steve Kirsch wrote on X, “You can now sue the mRNA COVID vaccine manufacturers for damages and the FDA is required to take the COVID vaccines off the market. Why? Adulteration. The plasmid bioactive contaminant sequences were NOT pointed out to the regulatory authorities. It’s considered adulteration. I just got off the phone with Professor Byram Bridle and Dr. Robert Malone on this.”

Kevin McKernan is a friend of mine and his work is unimpeachable. His results have been replicated by others all over the world. He found that the COVID vaccines contain therapeutic levels of plasmid DNA. DNA lasts forever, and if it integrates into your genome, you will produce its product forever The main takeaways are: The mRNA vaccines are contaminated with SV40 and who knows what else. This should never have been allowed. The vials exceeded the guidelines by “orders of magnitude.” The discovery was confirmed by Health Canada. The FDA and CDC are remaining silent. As far as anyone knows, they are no doing anything to assess the implications of the finding. I presume that they must believe that by not knowing the implications, they won’t have to disclose them so they are better protecting themselves against the public who might be very upset to learn they were guinea pigs. But that’s just an educated guess.

“I just got off the phone with attorney Warner Mendenhall. He confirmed I wrote below is true and the litigation floodgates are now open. Here is a list of 90 lawyers that you can contact if you want to sue the vaccine manufacturers: https://airtable.com/appGIUGnttjzscdJF/shrAqtpTOTkoOgrbx/tblfVuObLpclbtF0W”

