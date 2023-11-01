Persecution of Trump Family: Crooked NY Judge Calls in First Son Donald Jr. to Testify in Lawfare Show Trial – Entire Family Must be Destroyed and Humiliated by the Radical Left

After the fall of Russia to the godless communists in 1917, the Russian Imperial Romanov family (Nicholas II of Russia, his wife Alexandra Feodorovna, and their five children: Olga, Tatiana, Maria, Anastasia, and Alexei) were shot and bayoneted to death by Bolshevik revolutionaries in July 2018 on the orders of the Ural Regional Soviet in Yekaterinburg.

Like any good communist movement the regime disposed of the previous political powers.

Today in America the Donald Trump and his nationalist movement is the only force for good that stands between the Marxist left and their grasp for complete control of the country.

Donald Trump currently faces a total of 91 felony charges by political opponents. That is not counting the current lawsuit in Colorado where the radical left hopes to remove his name from the ballot so they can have complete control over their opposition once and for all. Donald Trump faced over 600 years in prison if found guilty by the radical left kangaroo courts.

But just like the Romanovs in Russia – the Marxist left in America understands the entire Trump family must be ruined. This goes beyond the former president. Now they are after his three children.

News broke on Wednesday morning that Donald Trump Jr. must now testify this week in the New York case against the Trump family – a case where there is no victim except the Trump family and their business empire.

Now they’re going after the children.

And, of course, the far-left mainstream media plays this off as if it is completely normal and legitimate.

It makes you wonder how the regime’s press reacted in 1918 Russia?

