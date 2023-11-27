Palestinian Groups Blames Biden White House and Leftist Media After 3 Palestinian College Students Are Suspiciously Shot in Vermont

As reported earlier – Three top Palestinian college students were fatally shot in what is being characterized as a “bias attack.” The victims, who were attending woke institutions such as Harvard, Brown University, and Trinity University, were targeted while on their way to a family dinner in Vermont’s bustling city of Burlington, the New York Post reported.

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) named the individuals involved as Hiham Awartani, Tahseen Ali, and Kenan Abdulhamid, who had gathered to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday break.

According to WCAX: “The suspect was on foot in the area when investigators say he discharged at least four rounds from his pistol without speaking. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs at the time of the assault, according to Chief Murad.”

Authorities transported the victims to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) reported that two of the individuals were in intensive care, with one suffering from extremely critical and severe injuries.

It is still unclear why the Palestinian students were shot in Burlington but that hasn’t stopped the pro-Palestinian lobby to start casting blame for the attack.

The Shut it Down Palestine org is blaming the Biden White House and the far left mainstream media for the shootings.

Palestinian activists are using this to paint their community as international victims.

'The targeting of Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali, and Kenan Abdulhamid for simply wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh is a painful reminder of the hate and discrimination faced by Palestinians worldwide,' reports thePalestine Times (@Palestine_time). https://t.co/ZSQfGIMEtT — Dr Can Erimtan (@TheErimtanAngle) November 26, 2023

They’re even blaming Bernie Sanders.