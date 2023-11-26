Three Top Palestinian College Students Shot in Vermont – Gunman Allegedly Fired on Students Without Speaking

Three top Palestinian college students were fatally shot in what is being characterized as a “bias attack.” The victims, who were attending woke institutions such as Harvard, Brown University, and Trinity University, were targeted while on their way to a family dinner in Vermont’s bustling city of Burlington, the New York Post reported.

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) named the individuals involved as Hiham Awartani, Tahseen Ali, and Kenan Abdulhamid, who had gathered to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday break.

According to WCAX: “The suspect was on foot in the area when investigators say he discharged at least four rounds from his pistol without speaking. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs at the time of the assault, according to Chief Murad.”

Authorities transported the victims to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) reported that two of the individuals were in intensive care, with one suffering from extremely critical and severe injuries.

No shooter has been identified yet, according to police. Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has announced a reward of $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting, NECN reported.

Read the full statement from ADC: