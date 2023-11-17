Palestinian Flag Flown Over Oakland High School

by

On Tuesday, a Palestinian flag was flown in place of the American flag above Fremont High School located in Oakland, California. After criticism, and feedback from concerned parents, by Wednesday the flag was removed.

Oakland freelance reporter Zach Haber posted a photo of the flag on social media.

It is unclear who is responsible for the incident.

KTVU reports on concerns from the community:

“And people wonder why Jewish families don’t feel safe in OUSD right now,” a comment read.

Shira, a parent of Israeli and Arab ethnicity, has a son in seventh grade in the Oakland Unified School District.

“Our students are struggling to keep up after Covid with their math and their reading and I don’t understand why this is such an issue here. And, if it was about peace, there would have been an Israeli flag and a peace sign as well,” said Shira.

Shira said the display of that flag can be seen as divisive.

“It causes real damage on the ground to the students, and it causes more divisiveness and puts our children in harm’s way. We already have to deal with violence on school grounds and now we’re going to have to deal with geopolitical conflict,” she said.

The Gateway Pundit reported on other instances of high school students embracing the terrorist actions of Hamas and revealing anti-Israel sentiments including at Fremont.

In October, students at the Oakland school participated in a walkout and chanted the genocidal anti-Israel slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Watch:

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

