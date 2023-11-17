Palestinian Flag Flown Over Oakland High School

On Tuesday, a Palestinian flag was flown in place of the American flag above Fremont High School located in Oakland, California. After criticism, and feedback from concerned parents, by Wednesday the flag was removed.

Oakland freelance reporter Zach Haber posted a photo of the flag on social media.

Fremont High School in Oakland… pic.twitter.com/cXhgZ5H960 — Zack Haber (@ZZZZZZZZZZZack) November 14, 2023

It is unclear who is responsible for the incident.

“And people wonder why Jewish families don’t feel safe in OUSD right now,” a comment read. Shira, a parent of Israeli and Arab ethnicity, has a son in seventh grade in the Oakland Unified School District. “Our students are struggling to keep up after Covid with their math and their reading and I don’t understand why this is such an issue here. And, if it was about peace, there would have been an Israeli flag and a peace sign as well,” said Shira. Shira said the display of that flag can be seen as divisive. “It causes real damage on the ground to the students, and it causes more divisiveness and puts our children in harm’s way. We already have to deal with violence on school grounds and now we’re going to have to deal with geopolitical conflict,” she said.

Keep in mind that Fremont High in Oakland is a school where a majority of kids are chronically absent, very few meet basic standards in math and English, and ~25% drop out. pic.twitter.com/GYGV24XPem — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) November 16, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported on other instances of high school students embracing the terrorist actions of Hamas and revealing anti-Israel sentiments including at Fremont.

In October, students at the Oakland school participated in a walkout and chanted the genocidal anti-Israel slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

According to @AROCBayArea, about 1,500 Bay Area students participated in a walkout today demanding a cease fire and in protest of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians. Some of these were Fremont High School students in Oakland. Here’s a video via AROC from earlier today… pic.twitter.com/txxgKzpPxN — Zack Haber (@ZZZZZZZZZZZack) October 18, 2023

