California: High School Students March Through Hallway Chanting Genocidal Anti-Israel Slogan, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free” (Video)

High school students dressed like terrorists were seen on video marching through the hallway of Balboa High School in San Francisco, California on Wednesday chanting the genocidal anti-Israel slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The demonstration was part of coordinated protest at Bay Area schools orchestrated by AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center

We’ve gotten a lot of questions about the national call for action to walkout for Gaza. We’ve answered them in these graphics. Please take a look at our toolkit for any more concerns or needs you have @ https://t.co/3ewq9QcONm pic.twitter.com/uBUIDZY401 — AROC #FreePalestine (@AROCBayArea) October 17, 2023

AROC posted suggested chants for the pro-Hamas students:

Chants:

Call (response)

Free free Palestine (Free Free Palestine)

Long Live Palestine (Long Live Palestine)

Viva viva Palestina (Viva viva Palestina)

From Palestine to Mexico (From Palestine to Mexico )

These border walls have got to go (These border walls have got to go)

From Palestine to the Philippines (From Palestine to the Philippines)

Stop the US war machine! (Stop the US war machine!)

What do we want? (JUSTICE!) – When do we want it? (NOW!)

The people, united, can never be defeated

When Palestine is under attack. What do we do? (Stand up, Fight Back)

Israel Israel you can’t hide – (We charge you with genocide)

Stop bombing gaza! Stop bombing Gaza!

The Balboa students opted for one not on the list: “From the river…”

And here's a video from Balboa High School students in San Francisco… pic.twitter.com/rtF4eTSmpZ — Zack Haber (@ZZZZZZZZZZZack) October 18, 2023

As did students at Fremont High School in Oakland:

According to @AROCBayArea, about 1,500 Bay Area students participated in a walkout today demanding a cease fire and in protest of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians. Some of these were Fremont High School students in Oakland. Here's a video via AROC from earlier today… pic.twitter.com/txxgKzpPxN — Zack Haber (@ZZZZZZZZZZZack) October 18, 2023

AROC propaganda videos from the protests:

Ain’t no power like the power of the youth cuz the power of the youth don’t stop🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/xIJPU8oWKY — AROC #FreePalestine (@AROCBayArea) October 19, 2023

Yesterday on October 18th, students from across the Bay Area, in a total of over 1700 students walked out their classes to demand an end to the war and genocide in Gaza. Listen to these Bay Area youth tell you why they stand in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza! pic.twitter.com/xfGfzguR0b — AROC #FreePalestine (@AROCBayArea) October 19, 2023

AROC claims students at over a dozen Bay Area schools protested on Wednesday, ”

Life Academy

Oakland International

Galileo High

Lowell High

Balboa High

Oceana High in Pacifica

Berkeley High

Mission High

San Francisco School of the Arts

Ida B Wells High

Latitude High

Fremont High

MetWest High

Lincoln

George Washington

June Jordan

CCSF

Participating Schools Life Academy

Oakland International

Galileo High

Lowell High

Balboa High

Oceana High in Pacifica

Berkeley High

Mission High

San Francisco School of the Arts

Ida B Wells High

Latitude High

Fremont High

MetWest High

Lincoln

George Washington

June Jordan

CCSF — AROC #FreePalestine (@AROCBayArea) October 19, 2023

KPIX-TV report on the student protests:

Excerpts from AROC statement on Gaza that is filled with Marxist buzzwords: