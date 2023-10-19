California: High School Students March Through Hallway Chanting Genocidal Anti-Israel Slogan, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free” (Video)

High school students dressed like terrorists were seen on video marching through the hallway of Balboa High School in San Francisco, California on Wednesday chanting the genocidal anti-Israel slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Screen image of Balboa High School anti-Israel protest via Zach Haber, X Twitter, October 18, 2023

The demonstration was part of coordinated protest at Bay Area schools orchestrated by AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center

AROC posted suggested chants for the pro-Hamas students:

Chants:
Call (response)
Free free Palestine (Free Free Palestine)
Long Live Palestine (Long Live Palestine)
Viva viva Palestina (Viva viva Palestina)
From Palestine to Mexico (From Palestine to Mexico )
These border walls have got to go (These border walls have got to go)
From Palestine to the Philippines (From Palestine to the Philippines)
Stop the US war machine! (Stop the US war machine!)
What do we want? (JUSTICE!) – When do we want it? (NOW!)
The people, united, can never be defeated
When Palestine is under attack. What do we do? (Stand up, Fight Back)
Israel Israel you can’t hide – (We charge you with genocide)
Stop bombing gaza! Stop bombing Gaza!

The Balboa students opted for one not on the list: “From the river…”

As did students at Fremont High School in Oakland:

AROC propaganda videos from the protests:

AROC claims students at over a dozen Bay Area schools protested on Wednesday, ”

Life Academy
Oakland International
Galileo High
Lowell High
Balboa High
Oceana High in Pacifica
Berkeley High
Mission High
San Francisco School of the Arts
Ida B Wells High
Latitude High
Fremont High
MetWest High
Lincoln
George Washington
June Jordan
CCSF

KPIX-TV report on the student protests:

Excerpts from AROC statement on Gaza that is filled with Marxist buzzwords:

The Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) holds the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence we’ve witnessed across historic Palestine. In the face of such violence we recommit ourselves to the struggle for freedom and justice in Palestine, in our region, and globally.

Recent events did not occur in a vacuum but as a result of unrelenting colonial aggression. For the last two decades, 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in a dense open-air prison, besieged by Israel in violation of international law…

…We call on all to boycott Israel. We call on institutions to divest from Israel. We call on the US government to sanction Israel and end the billions in military aid. We call on our community and allies to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians by demanding an end to the siege on Gaza, an end to the occupation, freedom for political prisoners, and an end to US aid to apartheid Israel.

The current violence could end immediately if those in power took even a small step toward the right side of history.

While we understand the feelings of despair, confusion, and fear that may be gripping our families, friends, and community, we take this moment as an invitation to recommit ourselves to the revolutionary roots of Palestinian liberation—where the struggle to abolish apartheid, Zionism, and fascism in our homeland is one and the same with an international struggle for economic and political democracy, for education and healthcare for all, for right relations to land, for social justice, gender justice and climate justice, shaped in the interests of working people.

We fight for the day all peoples in historic Palestine, and all peoples of the world, can live in dignity and peace.

End the War on Gaza! Free Palestine! Long live international solidarity.

