Joe Biden Thinks Gavin Newsom Will Make a Good President In Remarks During Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit Kickoff Party (VIDEO)

Joe Biden managed to raise more than a few eyebrows with his comments about far-left California Governor Gavin Newsom during his speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit Kickoff Party Wednesday evening.

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported, Joe Biden on Wednesday attended the APEC Summit in the People’s Republic of San Francisco and met with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping for the first time in a year. California’s “leaders” even managed to clean up the feces-ridden city in rapid order just for China’s tyrant.

Biden had nothing but warm words for Newsom who was in attendance. He praised the governor’s awful job performance and then seemed to invite Newsom to run as “President.”

I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man. Matter of fact, he can be anything he wants, he could have the job I’m lookin’ for.

BIDEN on Gov. Gavin Newsom: “He can be anything he wants. He can have the job I’m looking for” pic.twitter.com/KS5sq4yH17 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Newsom has continuously insisted that he has no desire to run against Biden in 2024. But many Americans are unconvinced and these comments from Biden did little to tamp down the speculation.

Why not take a shot at the presidency now if you are Newsom? Polls overwhelmingly show that Americans do not want another Biden term. This includes most Democrats.

Newsom also got a bit of practice last month playing commander-in-chief. He went on week-long trip to both China and Israel.

The events on his itinerary included a photo-op with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a private conversation with Xi, ostensibly about “climate change.” There’s certainly nothing to see here.

As a side note, Biden made a beeline for rocker Gwen Stefani, who was singing at the event. He looked like he was about plant an unwanted kiss but eventually hugged her instead.