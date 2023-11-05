“No Major Incidents Reported” – DC Police After Pro-Hamas Mob Attacks White House Gates, Defaces Statues, Damages Police Vehicles – Conservatives Respond

So when do the pre-dawn FBI raids begin for the pro-Hamas insurrectionists?

The DC Police Department Saturday night defended the mob of violent pro-Palestine-pro-Hamas rioters who attacked the White House gates, defaced statues and rushed Secret Service Agents.

“Several minor incidents, including property damage, were reported during First Amendment activity in the District this weekend. There were no major incidents reported,” DC Police said on X.

“On Saturday, November 4, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., protesters gathered in the area of Freedom Plaza to exercise their First Amendment right to protest. The group obtained a permit in advance and cooperated with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Operations Division (SOD), which worked to ensure the safety of the protestors as well as the residents of the District.” they said.

“During the event, several minor incidents of property damage and vandalism were reported to police. One adult male was arrested for Destruction of Property in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. In addition, MPD is currently investigating acts of vandalism that damaged the McPherson Square Metro Station and several police vehicles.

“The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said.

#Update: Several minor incidents, including property damage, were reported during First Amendment activity in the District this weekend. There were no major incidents reported. Read more: https://t.co/sRv6YunBX5 pic.twitter.com/K2TSY0WtSm — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 5, 2023

The far-left, terrorist-supporting mob descended on the White House Saturday evening chanting, “F*ck Joe Biden!” and “Allahu Akbar!”

WATCH:

An enthusiastic 'Fuck Joe Biden' chant at White House #March4Palestine Although this chant is common among crowd, one woman in head covering turned to kid and said, 'Oh no, we don't say that word' pic.twitter.com/YJkqzZPuxQ — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

“Allahu Akbar!”

WATCH:

Outside White House: 'takbir! allahu akbar!' I've heard this at multiple points along fence #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/K4oxXcbQSV — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

The far-left mob shook the White House gates after they rushed Secret Service

Pro-Palestine protestors scale the White House fence to raise the Palestinian flag @arjunswritings pic.twitter.com/GiUJrtgsGG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2023

Monuments in DC were vandalized and defaced.

NEW: United States monuments in Washington D.C. have been vandalized by pro-Palestine thugs as rioters rage against President Biden’s support of Israel. The monuments include: Andrew Jackson statue in front of the White House. The General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in… pic.twitter.com/bfvJvRnnLK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2023

However, according to the DC Police Department, last night’s riot was “First Amendment activity,” and there were “no major incidents reported.”

Only one rioter was arrested in DC on Saturday night!

Conservatives responded to the DC Police Department’s absurd and biased assessment of the pro-Hamas riot.

Americans are fed up with the two-tiered ‘justice system.’

Hundreds of J6rs are serving prison time for committing zero violence on January 6. In fact, Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison even though he wasn’t even in DC on January 6.