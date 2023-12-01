Newsom Just Ended the Debate with Ron DeSantis Before it Even Started: “Neither of Us Will be the Nominee for Our Party in 2024” (VIDEO)

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared during the opening statement of the much-anticipated debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that neither of them would be their respective parties’ nominees for the 2024 presidential election.

The debate, titled “DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” was hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity in Alpharetta, Georgia.

According to a FOX News press release, the event was designed to showcase the contrasting approaches and political philosophies of the two governors.

Topics such as the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation were on the agenda, with the intention of offering insights into their ambitions for the nation.

Governor DeSantis, known for his strong conservative stance, was anticipated to highlight Florida’s successes under his leadership. His campaign spokesman, Andrew Romeo, emphasized this point, saying, “The contrast of California’s failures to Florida’s success demonstrates that Ron DeSantis is right: decline is merely a choice.”

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom’s spokesperson, Nathan Click, stressed the need for a substantive debate, expressing a desire to avoid a “circus” atmosphere.

The debate also brought to the forefront the ongoing rivalry between the governors, with Newsom previously airing ads in Florida attacking DeSantis and Republicans over their policies on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and ‘voter integrity laws.’

However, Gavin Newsom’s opening remarks defied every prediction.

“There are profound differences tonight, and I look forward to engaging them. But there’s one thing in closing that we have in common — neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024,” Newsom said, drawing a line before the argument could get heated.

WATCH: