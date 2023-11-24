New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Says State Will Phase Out Sale of New Gas Powered Cars by 2035

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recently announced that the state will phase out the sale of new cars that run on gas by 2035. This is similar to what the Democrat governor of New Mexico has said. Other states are making similar moves.

These people will not be in office in 2035. Why are they able to make decisions now that will affect people in their states over ten years from now?

This is part of the Democrats’ grand plan for a green push. They’re not waiting for the country to be ready for it, they don’t even care if people want it, they’re just doing what they want to do.

The Hill reported:

New Jersey to phase out new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 New Jersey will phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, joining states such as California and New York, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Wednesday. The Advanced Clean Cars II rule, set to take effect Jan. 1, will make the Garden State the 11th state on such a trajectory, joining Vermont, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, Virginia, Rhode Island, Maryland and Connecticut. The rule, which California originated in 2022, will have no effect on use or ownership of existing gas-powered vehicles or used car sales. New Jersey has already adopted an emissions standard for trucks that also originated in California. “By filing the landmark Advanced Clean Cars II rule, New Jersey builds upon its standing as a national leader in climate action and its participation in the global Accelerating to Zero commitment,” Murphy said in a statement. “The steps we take today to lower emissions will improve air quality and mitigate climate impacts for generations to come, all while increasing access to cleaner car choices. Indeed, together with my Administration’s continuing investments in voluntary electric vehicle incentives, charging infrastructure, and the green economy, these new standards will preserve consumer choice and promote affordability for hardworking New Jerseyans across the state.”

In the future that they envision for the rest of us, the only people who will be able to own a car are the wealthy and powerful. Everyone else will be expected to use public transportation.