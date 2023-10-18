Gun Grabbing Governor of New Mexico Mandates All State Vehicles Must be Electric by 2035

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sure likes mandating things. When she’s not trying to abuse her power by taking away people’s gun rights, she’s making demands about electric vehicles.

Grisham has decided that all state vehicles in New Mexico must be electric by 2035.

Is she planning to still be governor 12 years from now?

FOX News reports:

Another blue state unleashes electric vehicle mandate: ‘Walking the walk’ Democrat New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Monday requiring every state government agency to transition to an entirely electric vehicle fleet by 2035. Lujan Grisham – who made the announcement during remarks at the state Department of Transportation’s Symposium on the Future of Transportation in New Mexico – added that her government would pursue a plan to bolster electric vehicle (EV) tax credits in an effort to boost affordability. The executive order to force state agencies to adopt carbon-free vehicle fleets comes as Lujan Grisham continues pushing EV mandates statewide. “The fact of the matter is that consumers and dealers want better access to electric vehicles, and the actions we’ve taken through Clean Car rules and now tax credits are leveling the playing field,” Lujan Grisham said. “I also took action today to make sure the state is ‘walking the walk’ when it comes to widely adopting low- and zero-emission vehicles by requiring the state fleet to be zero-emission by 2035.” She pledged that by 2035 “the state fleet will be 100% electric.”

How can she make decisions today for what will happen over a decade from now?

New Mexico can now look forward to higher,albeit,

wasted taxdollars & interruptions of service ! ! !

Another blue state unleashes electric vehicle mandate: 'Walking the walk' https://t.co/QspX8R1IVJ #FoxNews — USAF PATRIOT (@TOMRJZSR) October 17, 2023

New Mexico is like the 3rd poorest state but governor dumbass is gonna mandate that they buy electric vehicles.

You can’t make this up!https://t.co/DV5uJ9ajIM — Imbaaaack (@Imbaaaack55) October 17, 2023

Maybe the governor should focus on making her state less poor. Just a thought.