Texas Journalist’s Home Repeatedly Visited by ‘Corrupt’ FBI for Exposing Possible Hamas Training Camp Near US-Mexico Border – FBI Demands In-Person Meeting to Disclose ‘Sources’ (VIDEO)

The sanctity of a free press and the protection of journalistic sources have come under direct fire in the Lone Star State, according to Sarah Fields, Director of Advocacy for the Texas Freedom Coalition and a reporter for The Publica, after exposing the possible existence of a Hamas training camp near the US-Mexico border.

Fields recently made public a harrowing account of ‘corrupt’ FBI agents arriving unannounced at her doorstep—not once, but twice—in a brazen attempt to intimidate and extract information about her confidential sources.

It began on October 17th when, according to Fields, FBI agents appeared at her doorstep while she was away. She recounts that the agents later contacted her, insisting on a private meeting at their local office to discuss her reporting—particularly stories related to war and the border. Fields, true to the ethos of journalistic integrity, refused.

“It became harassment after I didn’t show up to their private meeting,” said Fields.

Fields wrote on X/Twitter:

I’ve been debating on whether to share about this or not. But because they showed up to my house unannounced AGAIN today, I decide to go ahead and let you all know. The FBI showed up to my door unannounced on October 17th. I was not home and I won’t share the whole video for the sake of protecting others in my home. They called me later in the day, and wanted to arrange a meeting in private at their local office. They wanted to speak to me about certain stories I have reported on (with special interest regarding anything war or border related) and the only conclusion I can come to is that they would like access to my sources. They also told me they were “uncomfortable speaking about these topics on the phone”. I did not meet with them. I DO NOT and WILL NOT share sources, especially when they have requested to remain anonymous. Such is the right of a journalist in the United States of America. I understand that the FBI has a few “good guys” spread through out their agency. However, it’s impossible to know who is good and who is corrupt. The FBI is corrupted beyond repair and you will never see me cooperate with them. Right now, they’re acting like a desperate guy who got turned down and has now turned stalker. If the FBI is reading this, kindly stick it.

Speaking exclusively to The Publica, Fields claims that the core of the FBI’s interest seems to center on Field’s coverage of a former training ground for Hamas in Matamoros, Mexico, just across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

On October 7, Fields reported:

For years, in Matamoros, Mexico, directly across the border from Brownsville, Tx, Hamas had a training center. Once a large factory, the building was used to train young, military age men. Dressed in all black, these men would wait for the river to be low enough to cross over the border and illegally infiltrate the US for further training. Hamas has training camps in Mexico, and has for a long time. Thousands of jihadists have crossed the border and disappeared into the US. Some given rooms and cell phones (courtesy of your tax dollars). Many have been flown to multiple cities through out the United States including Hartford, Tampa, Atlanta and Houston. The majority that travels into this country illegally are not women and children, they are military age men. America needs to wake up. Thousands of sleeper fighters are in our backyard and the Biden Administration is not only aware, they’re complicit. The attack on Israel is only the beginning. Get your households in order.

Fields maintains that despite other media outlets dismissing the story as unfounded, her sources—which have proven reliable in the past—affirm that the site was operational until sometime between 2021 and 2022.

Feilds’ refusal to cooperate with the FBI culminated in another unannounced visit to her residence on November 7th.

She claims the agency’s methods are akin to stalking, highlighting a broader misuse of power to suppress freedom of speech and press.

The Publica reported:

After refusing to meet, FBI agents once again turned up at Fields' home on November 7th. "The only conclusion I can come to is that they would like access to my sources," Fields argued. While not at the border, Fields said she uses a team of "boots on the ground undercover journalists" who provide her information and videos of what's happening "almost on a daily basis." "One of them very specifically does not want their identity shared," Fields said. "It would compromise them and if the wrong people intervene, they would no longer be able to share the information that they share. Sharing their identity and location could also place them in danger of the cartel discovering who they are." "My source has NEVER been wrong," she continued. "And I don't think the FBI would be harassing me if it was false to be honest. I have journalistic integrity and I will never give up a source. I will go to jail first."

