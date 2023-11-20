NBC Journalist Arrested In Israel on “Very Serious Offenses” Including Inciting Terrorism Against the Jewish State

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on liberal media networks hiring sordid individuals with ties to the Islamist terror group Hamas. This time, Israel is taking action against these sick people.

The Jerusalem Post reported Saturday that 45-year-old NBC “journalist” Marwat Al-Azza was arrested on severe criminal offenses including inciting terrorism. She also hailed the Hamas massacre of innocent Israelis.

Authorities discovered four recent posts on her personal Facebook page regarding the October 7 terror attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in which at least 1,200 people were murdered and 240 taken hostage.

The specific contents of these posts have not been released by police at this point.

Police said Al-Azza arrived, “arrived ready for arrest” and confessed to her crimes. A police representative called the offenses, “very serious.”

These are very serious offenses during a time of declared war when the respondent lives and makes a living in the same country that is under attack and yet chooses to incite and glorify the horrible acts committed against civilians.

Al-Azza’s attorney praised her “cooperation” and claimed her role in journalism is, “very important to everyone.”

This is a normative woman, engaged in journalism, and her role is very important to everyone. She was asked in her investigation about her work. I believe that in the things attributed to her, she cooperated fully. She did not try to hide, saying “I had a hacker.

The attorney also asked for her to be released. A judge ordered Al-Azza to be confined for four additional days following the arrest.

The New York Post reports it is unclear how much jail time Al-Azza could be facing.

The Post further reveals that Al-Azza has been a freelance journalist since September 2018. Her recent stories on NBC News — where she uses the pen name Marvat Azzeh — focus on the Israel-Hamas war.

Her most recent byline on Nov. 12 claimed that newborn children at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City were dying as the facility ran out of resources.

In an interview with the Post, NBC claimed that they cut ties with Al-Azza following her arrest and were unaware of her social media activity.