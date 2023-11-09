UPDATE: Impartial CNN Gaza Reporter Joined Hamas Terrorists During Mass Slaughter of 1,400 Jews on Oct. 7. – Was Filmed Carrying Grenade to the Kibbutz Massacre

The latest ghoulish development following the slaughter of 1,400 Jews in the Oct. 7 Israeli attack on Israel is quite a shocker.

The AP, CNN, Reuters, and The New York Times used footage and photos from reporters embedded with Hamas terrorists during their slaughter of hundreds of Jews.

These Western media outlets then posted the photos in their coverage of this horrendous surprise attack on Israel.

AP reporter Hassan Eslaiah took photos and video while traveling with Hamas killers during the massacre. Hassan also provided photos to CNN.

Yousef Masoud provided photos to The New York Times.

Hassan Eslaiah was seen with Hamas leader Yahya, Sinwar following the slaughter of Jews.

Hassan Eslaiah, an AP/CNN photographer, with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. pic.twitter.com/XflFFNoR75 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2023

The Wall Street Journal also published a photo by Hassan Eslaiah.

Hassan was embedded with Hamas when they massacred Jews at the kibbutz of Kfar Azza. He was there during the slaughter and with them when they left.

Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah, File) pic.twitter.com/1rZW7vTJxS — Robert C. Fried (@RobertCFried) November 3, 2023

HonestReporting.com released their investigation on Wednesday.

According to Honest Reporting – Four names appear on AP’s photo credits from the Israel-Gaza border area on October 7: Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, and Hatem Ali.

Now this…

There is now video of Hassan Eslaiah riding the back of a bike on the way to a kibbutz massacre.

Eslaiah is seen carrying a grenade.

Hassan Eslaiah , the CNN and AP terrorist/journalist, live on Facebook, on his way to massacre children and the elderly. Don’t miss the hand grenade, as befits an impartial journalist pic.twitter.com/Qdht4uwXsv — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 9, 2023

Just your average CNN impartial journalist at work.

This was first published on his Facebook page.